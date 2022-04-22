BARBOURVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Whitley County Lady Colonels to take care of business on Thursday night when they took on the Barbourville Lady Tigers and ran away with a 15-0 win in the 13th Region matchup.
Whitley County took just three innings to put the game away, scoring 10 runs in the top of the second and five more in the top of the third, on their way to the blowout victory via the 15-run rule.
The Lady Colonels powered their way to the win with 16 hits, driving in 13 of them. They only allowed two hits from the Lady Tigers.
It was the third win in their last four games for Whitley County and moved their record against regional opponents to 8-4 on the year.
Coach Angela Singleton said it was a great game all around for her girls, who were able to put the bat on the ball and limit Barbourville with their pitching and defense.
“I’m proud of the girls. They made adjustments at the plate and put the ball in play with solid contact,” said Singleton. “The pitching and defense did their job tonight, too.”
Kara Canada started on the mound for the Lady Colonels and pitched all three innings. She allowed just two hits and struck out five batters while taking the win.
Every player in the Whitley County lineup got at least one hit on Thursday, with several coming away with multiple hits. Jaycie Monhollen led the Lady Colonels with a home run and a single, while Ryleigh Petrey added a triple and a double. Kenzie Ledford had a triple and two singles.
Amber Brown, Kaden Johnson, and Canada each singled twice in the win. Charley Chaney, Jadynn Johnson, and Hallie Huddleston each singled once. Lunsford had four runs batted in to lead Whitley County. Monhollen and Johnson drove in three apiece, while Brown, Petrey, and Huddleston each drove in one.
Both teams went scoreless in the first inning before the Lady Colonels’ offense exploded in the top of the second. Whitley County scored four quick runs in the second before Monhollen’s homer put them up 6-0. A triple from Lunsford added two more runs and a single and steal from Huddleston moved the score to 10-0 after two innings played.
Monhollen opened the third inning with a single that scored Petrey and extended the lead to 11-0. Another single from Lunsford scored two more runs, and hits from Brown and Johnson pushed the lead to 15-0. Barbourville failed to get anything going in the bottom of the third, as Whitley County cruised to the easy win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.