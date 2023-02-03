CORBIN — A different day, a different leading scorer for the Corbin Redhounds.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad continues to show that one of its main strengths is depth, which played a big part in Friday’s 82-35 win over Knox Central.
Ten players scored in the 47-point victory with Eli Pietrowski’s 18-point scoring effort leading the way.
Trey Worley continued his impressive play with 16 points while Carter Stewart had 13 points, and Hayden Llewellyn finished with 10 points.
“Solid performance by our team tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “I thought we stayed within ourselves and shared the ball nicely. Good to see Eli play well. Thought his shot selection and effort level were both where they need to be.
“Trey continues to expand his game,” he added. “Scored the ball on all three levels at a high efficiency — continued good balance by the rest of our group.
“Congrats to Carter Stewart who scored his 1,000th point tonight,” he added. “He’s been a staple in our program. I’m very proud of him. I feel we are starting to round into form and play our best basketball. It’s important we make a push these last couple weeks as we head into postseason play.”
Brayden Mills turned in a 21-point scoring effort for Knox Central (3-21) while Austin Bargo finished with eight points.
Corbin (16-5) will be back in action Thursday with a road game against Barbourville while the Panthers will play Cordia on the road Tuesday.
