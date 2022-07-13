<span id="docs-internal-guid-e7b776a5-7fff-144c-7d30-4cb1a21fc0d2">Eventful Sunday sees Corbin 8u All-Stars make the final four</span>

After what could only be described as a disappointing and rainy Saturday, the Corbin 8u All-Stars did a complete 180 on Sunday, playing four games and carving their path convincingly into the final four of the 8u All-Stars bracket.
Corbin earned a first-round bye in the tournament, being put into the eighth game of the bracket and pairing off against the winner of game four, which would turn out to be the South Oldham 8u All-Stars.
Shockingly, on a rainy Saturday afternoon, South Oldham took a commanding lead early on, leading 6-0 after the top of the second inning. The score reached 7-2 after the top of the fourth when the game was seemingly called off due to muddy conditions, something both coaches protested, resulting in the game being postponed until noon on Sunday.
While Corbin was rejuvenated enough to make a comeback, they still came up just short, 10-8.
Despite being sent into the loser’s bracket, Corbin had gained something much more valuable: confidence.
Being paired off with the loser of Game One, the Nelson County 8u All-Stars who lost to Eastern, Corbin would once again find themselves trailing in the second inning, this time 4-1.
Unlike the game prior however, Corbin refused to let this one get out of hand, powering back to lead 5-4 in the bottom of the third on the backs of big RBI hits from Colton Campbell, Cash Mills and Eli Baker.
Things would only get better for Corbin as they added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth after RBI from Tra Breeding, David Whitaker and Keaton Bales.
Nelson County would get one back in the fifth, but Corbin countered with two more runs on the backs of Ryder Hedrick and Gunner Sizemore.
When Nelson County failed to score in the top of the sixth, Corbin was declared the victor, completing the impressive comeback and pushing them further through the bracket.
Moving into the 16th game, Corbin was paired off against the Hazard-Perry 8u All-Stars, who had lost Game Two but won Game 12.
Corbin would once again go into a hole early, trailing 3-0 after the top of the first, but wasted no time coming back to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning after RBI from Hedrick, Breeding and Kadie Carmichael.
The lead would only grow from there with Corbin scoring five more runs in the bottom of the second with RBI from Kash Woltereck, Mills, Carmichael, Hedrick and Sizemore.
Mills would add another RBI in the bottom of the fourth and Bentley Taylor added one more in the bottom of the fifth to bring the score to 11-3.
Corbin was able to shut down Hazard in the top of the sixth, extending their life further and advancing into the final four of the loser’s bracket.
In the final four of the loser’s bracket Corbin was paired against Bluegrass 8u All-Stars, who had handed Hazard Perry their first loss earlier in the bracket.
Regardless of the outcome, the game would conclude a busy Sunday for Corbin, but a win would allow them to continue playing further in the bracket.
Corbin would allow just one run in the top of the first that they quickly countered with an RBI from Baker, and two more Corbin runs in the second courtesy of Breeding and Taylor.
Corbin would continue to pile on runs in the bottom of the third with RBIs from Mills and Campbell, bringing the score to 5-1.
Unwilling to settle, Breeding, Taylor and Bales added three more RBIs in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-1.
Bluegrass would add two runs back in the top of the fifth, but three more RBIs from Sizemore, Baker and Mills would see the score settle at 11-3 entering the final inning.
Determined to take care of business, Corbin recorded the three necessary outs to end the game without allowing any Bluegrass runs after a crucial double-play by Carmichael.
