A self care action plan can also help when dealing with a lot of trauma. That can include asking:
- What brings me joy?
- What helps me reset?
- Am I getting tense?
- Am I having trouble breathing?
Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 10:18 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.