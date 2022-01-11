Thursday’s snow storm that left behind 4 to 8 inches of snow across the state made commuting difficult for citizens across the Tri-County, as road crews were working nonstop to treat and make roads passable for those who had to travel.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, which covers eight counties including Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties, had crews out on 12-hour shifts for four days, including Monday’s ice hazard, treating and plowing state roads throughout the Tri-County.
As with each snow event, the KYTC response to last week’s winter weather is prioritized based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county and those are labeled as Priority A, B and C. According to a press release from KYTC, Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C. Crews were out pre-treating and plowing roads, including I-75 and other state roads before, during and after the snow storm.
In Whitley County, the Road Department had five trucks available throughout the county. Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. said that the county’s response is a little different than the state’s response to weather events, though.
“On the county crews, we don’t do like a snow route or plan, like a formal plan, the state does that on the state routes but what we do is we send trucks to areas, we’ll do regional work,” White said, adding that the county’s road department had crews going to different areas to clear and treat roads, as well as answer any emergency or other calls.
“Generally we try to disperse the trucks as best we can and work in different areas and that way, if we get emergency calls or anything like that, then we’ll have a truck in that area that will be able to help with those kind of things,” he said. “Usually we’ll have a truck or two go to north of Williamsburg and a truck or two go south of Williamsburg and then we had one working right around the garage area.”
London Public Works Operations Manager Randy Gay said the City of London’s response to the snow storm began at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with five truck crews out pre-treating roads, starting with roads off of Main Street, then out towards the interstate and saving the flattest areas for last.
“I sent trucks out to pre-treat the hills and at stop signs and then when snow started falling, we just started pushing it off the roads the best we could,” he said.
Much like the London City Street Department, White said the Whitley County Road Department began by pre-treating the areas they knew would cause the most concern and once snow began to fall, plow trucks were out trying to scrape snow off the roads as it fell.
“The snow didn’t quit until 10 o’clock that night, so we worked throughout the event trying to plow, get ahead and put salt out, as well, and then we had people work all night after the event and kept our equipment running around the clock,” White said, switching out crews as needed.
Throughout the Tri-County, crews continued to treat and plow roads up until Saturday, clearing what was left of Thursday’s snow event.
Both White and Gay believe their respective department’s response to last week’s snow storm was effective, as both were, for the most part, ahead of schedule.
“We got ahead of the storm, we tried to keep roads cleared to where they were passable,” White said.
“We started Thursday but on Friday morning, our roads were actually kind of ahead,” Gay said. “We were in good shape, everything was passable. We came back in at 7 (Friday morning) and started working again and by Friday evening, we were in really good shape and then we got the rest of the stuff off the roads Saturday when the temperatures raised.”
White wanted to commend the state and county road crews for their hard work to keep our roads safe during significant events such as this.
“We’ve got such good employees at the garage, both the county and state garage, they put in long hours and go out there trying to get people to where they can get home and can get services if they need them,” he said. “They work really hard to try to make sure the county citizens have what they need throughout these events and at great risk to themselves quite honestly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.