MCKEE — The Corbin Redhounds are winners of eight straight after capturing their second win in less than 24 hours by going on a long road trip to defeat Jackson County, 89-60.
After missing Thursday’s matchup against Barbourville with a thigh injury, Hayden Llewellyn started, scoring a team-best 17 points after another balanced scoring effort by Corbin.
“We really shared the basketball well tonight,” Pietrowski said. “I thought we looked for the extra pass and knocked down a lot of those looks. I liked our effort level after an intense game last night.”
Brody Wells and Carter Stewart each scored 16 points apiece for the Redhounds (18-5) while Eli Pietrowski finished with 11 points, and Marc Warren scored nine points.”
“Balance continues to be our motto,” Pietrowski said. “Hayden got us going early and when they turned their focus to him we found the open man.”
Corbin built a 51-28 lead at halftime, and never looked back.
Jude Lakes and Andrew Gabbard each scored 12 points apiece for Jackson County while Keagan Ward finished with 10 points.
Corbin will travel to play Bell County on Monday at 7:30 p.m. while the Generals (16-11) will play Bell County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s important we finish the season strong,” Pietrowski said. “We have to keep our practice level high and carry that over to the floor.”
