CORBIN — Corbin continued to dominate in both boys’ and girls’ tennis action by cruising past regional opponents this past week.
The Redhounds improved to 14-1 with an 8-1 win over North Laurel while the Lady RedHounds remakes unbeaten in regional play with victories over Whitley County and North Laurel.
“We had to play well to defeat a very good North Laurel squad on North Laurel’s home courts,” Hart said. “This match was extra-challenging because our number two regional teams in singles and doubles faced North Laurel’s number one teams and vice versa. In singles, seventh-grader Nate Hill had a good, hard-fought win against a very consistent Zack Halbach and senior Camden Harris continues his strong play with a win at 1 and 3.
“In doubles, senior Leighton Cornett and junior Daniel Byrley had another big win after defeating Whitley’s number one team, against a very aggressive North Laurel number one team. Our undefeated number one doubles team of junior Dylan Koen and freshman Quinn Maguet are playing very good. They had given up only five games in 13 matches. Our whole team has improved significantly and we want to continue this momentum as we head into the last week of our regular season.”
Corbin girls’ coach Chris Jones said he was pleased with the way his team continues to play.
“We are happy to remain undefeated in region play as we get closer to tournament time,” he said. Our girls continue to step up their level of play against some good competition.”
Boys Matches
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Zack Harbach (NL), 6-3, 6-4
No. 2 Camden Harris (C) def. Neeraj Mahir (NL), 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Lucas Ball (NL), 8-0
No. 4 Dylan Koen (C) def. Will Walton (NL), 8-0
No. 5 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Trey Walton (NL), 8-0
No. 6 Leighton Cornett(C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 Maguet/Coen (C) def. Harbach/Ball (NL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Byrley/Cornett (C) def. W. Walton/T. Walton (NL), 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Harrison Schuhman/Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Neerat Mahie/Salim (NL), 8-4
Girls Matches
Corbin 8, Whitley County 1
Singles
No. 1 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Tori Johnson (WC), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Emma Zehr (WC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Rachel Morton (C) def. Megan Steely (WC), 8-2
No. 4 Katie Morton (C) def. Calle Reeder (WC), 8-0
No. 5 Nancy Jackson (C) def. Bailey Brown (WC), 8-4
No. 6 Lacey Martin (C) def. Jaylen Gambrell (WC), 8-2
Doubles
1. Hannah Jones/N. Jackson (C) def. Johnson/Steely (WC), 7-5, 2-6, 10-3
2. Morton/Morton (C) def. Zehr/Reeder (WC), 6-0, 6-1
3. Allison Lundy/Charley Beth Harris (C) def. Thornton/Monhollen (WC), 8-6
Corbin 5, North Laurel 4
No. 1 Olivia McArthur (C) lost to Gray (NL), 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 Lindsay Jones (C) def. Clark (NL), 8-0
No. 3 Rachel Morton (C) def. McCreary (NL), 8-2
No. 4 Katie Morton (C) def. Sasser (NL), 8-1
No. 5 Nancy Jackson (C) lost to Cheek (NL), 8-3
No. 6 Lacy Martin (C) lost to Hamm (NL) 8-5
Doubles
No. 1 Hannah Jones/ N. Jackson (C) lost to Clark/McCreary (NL), 2-6, 6-2, 9-11
No. 2. L. Jones/McArthur (C) def. Brock/Howard (NL), 8-3
No. 3 Charley Beth Harris/Allison Lundy (C) def. Hamm/Griffith, 8-2
