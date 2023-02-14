Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Tonight - Strong Storms Possible Thursday... A large weather system passing by to the northwest of the area tonight will bring strong and gusty south winds to most of eastern Kentucky this evening and into the overnight hours. Look for sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph at times along with gusts to between 35 and 40 mph for many locations. The best chances for seeing the highest winds - approaching 40 mph - will be for locations along and west of I-75 and also in the higher terrain near the Virginia border. Another large and dynamic weather system moving into the Ohio Valley on Thursday will bring the potential of strong thunderstorm to the parts of eastern Kentucky Thursday and Thursday evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from these storms.