Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills will continue, with values from 10 below to 20 below zero in most places. * WHERE...The Wind Chill Advisory is for portions of east central, south central, and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Wind Chill Advisory runs until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves when outside. &&