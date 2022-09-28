Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost and Areas of Dense River Valley Fog Early This Morning... The combination of mostly clear skies, cool temperatures and light winds has allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 30s in many of the valleys. Some spots are seeing temperatures as low as freezing, especially in the more sheltered locations. This has led to patches and areas of frost formation in many of these locations. In addition, dense river valley fog has developed through much of eastern Kentucky this morning. Slow down and allow extra drive time for this morning's commute.