Who would have thunk it?
Never in a million years did I believe I would be watching my beloved Atlanta Braves playing Houston in the 2021 Fall Classic (World Series) today.
Like many other Braves’ fans, I had almost written off the Braves after Ronal Acuna’s injury halfway through the season.
I mean, yes, the National League East was there for the taking, mostly because New York and Philadelphia couldn’t close the door on Atlanta.
Who would have known a few key moves after the All-Star break would lead to the National League pennant.
Atlanta basically brought in a new outfield and began to turn heads after the nucleus of Joc Pederson (and his pearl necklace), Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario.
All three players have played a big part of the Braves’ success along with Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson, and Ozzie Albies.
Rosario had an impressive NLCS that led to him being named NLCS MVP.
But it wasn’t just the offensive play that led the Braves to their first World Series appearance since 1999 — their pitching has been top-notch.
From starter Max Fries to reliever Will Smith, Atlanta’s pitching has been fun to watch (and nerve-wracking as well).
AJ Minter and Tyler Matzek have been huge on the mound, too.
Minter has been lights out, and Matzek got out of a no-out, second and third jam in the top of the seventh inning against the Dodgers in game six of the NLCS that turned out to be as clutch as anything I’ve seen in a long while.
With that said, the Braves will be facing their toughest test today when they play the Houston Astros. Houston has been there and done that, winning the 2017 World Series crown.
But Atlanta is used to being the underdog this season. Not many expected the Braves would even fight for the East Division crown let alone beating Milwaukee in the National League Divisional Series.
And what about the NLCS?
Many publications across the country came to the conclusion that Los Angeles just had too many weapons for the Braves.
They might have but in the end, Atlanta had the heart, the talent and the want-to that led to a 4-2 series win.
Can the Braves keep this up?
I believe so.
Atlanta’s pitching will prove to be key again. It’s been a LONG 22 years since the Braves’ last pennant win. It’s been 26 years since their last World Series.
This ain’t the same Braves ball club that struggled close to 90-plus games. This is a Braves ball club that has the heart to get it done.
Atlanta fans, we are here at the Big Show, why not keep surprising everyone?
Atlanta in six, bank on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.