It is the final stretch — that inevitable last week of school. Pranks and maleficence ensue right alongside tearful goodbyes and celebrations of success. Both teachers and students are subjected to ceremonies and congregations of praise and tradition. Consequently, during these gatherings, many are taken outside their comfort zone.
Undoubtedly, there is a certain uneasiness that encroaches when an individual is expected to stand up in front of hundreds of peers, parents and students and announce an award or introduce an individual. In most cases, teachers sit on display, waiting for their turn at the cursed microphone, dreading just how awkward their voice sounds over those speakers. It makes a teacher appreciate those many oral presentations assigned to those innocent students.
Yes, although these short orations are nothing major, like giving a speech, it is still unnerving to put yourself out there in front of a lot of people. For me, it is not even the fear of messing up, rather the fear of that panicky sensation that arises just before you talk. Your voice quivers a little and your vision narrows.
Reflectively, yesterday, as I sat in the gym waiting for my turn to read the names of several 4.0 GPA award recipients, my hands sweating, I looked around at my peers and found many of them harboring the same anxious expression. Except for Mr. Steely. He looked at me with a Cheshire grin and said, “When you get up there, move your hands a lot. Make a lot of hand gestures when you talk. Really get into it!” This, of course, did not help.
Regardless, as I looked around, a heavy dread resting in my chest, I felt a like-mindedness with my comrades. I was immediately reminded of a quote by Charlie Mackesy. He states, “We are all just winging it.” and we are. No one is perfect. No one knows what the next moment will bring. And in that context, looking foolish sometimes and making mistakes are only realistic.
Like many people, I truly do not like public speaking, but it seems to be a part of my vocation more and more. Leave me in my classroom, leave me in my cave. Leave me on my ship, let me close the door and set my crew to task. Let me teach with dedication and bumbling mirth, and leave fear outside the door. But that’s not the way life works. However, “We are all just winging it,” and that’s okay.
Thinking of that quote as I waited to speak elegantly into that microphone, which sat too low on the podium, my heart felt lighter. And so, with my turn upon me, I stumbled up to the podium and tried to sound professional and not mispronounce names. I dutifully called those intrepid students to the floor.
Once finished, I sat down with the pressure of the moment behind me and found a seat behind Mrs. McWilliams. I noticed she sat at attention with the list of names held tight in her hands. I suspected she felt that same pressure I felt just moments before, that heaviness of all those eyes, young and old, bearing down on you.
In sympathy for her, I leaned forward and said, “When you get up there, move your hands a lot, and make a lot of hand gestures. Really get into it!”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
