Saturday morning, as the rain quietly fell in Corbin, I packed my easel into my Jeep and headed to the Corbin Public Library to teach a painting class to some “master” students from the Hometown Bank Travel Club.
This is the third time I have had the honor to sit with these artists, and I have found that I love teaching the class. It reminds me that sometimes teaching (and learning) does not need to be so inhibited.
I can say, “turn your brush like this,” or “use this color,” and it does not have to be categorized under some state- driven regulation on how to teach. I simply get to teach. and it is fun.
Indeed, we came away with our fingers stained the colors autumn, and our shirts slightly ruined, but it was worth it.
There, behind the columns of books in that aesthetic building that is our public library, in a broad room with round tables, we painted an autumn scene of reds, oranges and yellows.
On our canvasses, long, branch-filled trees silhouetted our striking colors and made for an interesting work. Or at least I hoped.
At the beginning of the class, I stated our intention. Using my teaching voice, I explained, “Remember, our main objective is to have fun.” and it was. The experience itself was enjoyable, and we all worked together, finding our own path with our paint and brush. and while each student’s canvas depicted the same picture, each painting was unique in its application and personality.
In reflection, when I was younger, I daydreamed about painting that masterpiece that would keep my name alive long after I had passed. I think this artistic perpetuity is common among artists.
However, as that rainy Saturday progressed, and I walked amongst those industrious painters — those weekend poets — I enjoyed the moment.
As I write this piece, a phrase comes to mind: “Life is accessible and offered only in the existing moment.” In a comparable way, that is sometimes what a painting is, a captured moment.
After a few hours, the brushes were cleaned and pallets were emptied. I watched as the group intermittently exited the library’s back room, one by one carrying their little masterpieces with them, their captured moments. . . and as always, I felt grateful for being there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.