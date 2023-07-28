Tuesday, my wife and I woke up early, drove to Cumberland Falls, and took a morning walk. There was plenty of parking that early and as we made our way down to the green, past the gift shop and place where you buy ice cream, we encountered only a few other people. The stillness on the walk down was a nice prelude to the aesthetics of the waterfall.
We came to the first overlook, and there to the right of the falls, through the mist and morning light, was a rainbow. I have lived here most of my life but had forgotten that majestic scene. I was quietly thankful.
Afterwards, energized by our stroll through the forest up from the falls, we stopped for breakfast. It was a nice morning. And then on our way home, we saw a sign. Literally, we saw a sign spray-painted on the road. You may have seen it. It’s just off the bypass. It was bold in its sentiment as well as penmanship. It said, “GO TO CHURCH — OR BURN!”
Someone had taken the time to spray paint this on the road. When I first observed it, I stopped and backed up so as to read it more accurately. In doing so, I backed over a puppy. Not really. Boy, that would be a message, wouldn’t it? Perhaps a precursor to the punishment for my church attendance.
Seriously, while I appreciate their passion, this stark, rather dark message took me back to my younger years. I remember while trying to find my way spiritually, I had to decide whether I wanted to believe because I was scared, or because I felt something. I decided that believing out of fear was fake (for me). I felt like I needed to believe because I felt something besides fear, besides even myself.
Subsequently, I am very aware of all the references to fear in the Bible. However, I am not a big fan of fear tactics when it comes to acceptance. It is used too much to manipulate, from politics to media (actually, these are the two main entities). I am also not too keen on groups or people pushing their beliefs on other people. Consequently, I love a good conversation, and have been enlightened several times, even swayed, but do not threaten. Do not manipulate.
I must say, I was fascinated by the contrast of the beauty and calmness of our walk and the intensity of the message on the road. I kept thinking: “And I found all this one morning in Corbin, KY.”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
