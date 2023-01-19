The final bell for the day has rung, and as I sit here looking out my window from behind my teacher’s desk, I can see students making their way home, walking a little more chipper than when they were ambling down the hall just hours before.
I have papers to grade and lessons to plan, but I want to revel in the fact that the day is done. My room is empty and quiet, and it is comforting to watch as carefree students make their way down the sidewalk that leads away from the school, heading home, into the heart of our little metropolis.
When I was younger, I took for granted this little town. The confines of this Appalachian municipality seemed to be something for me to begrudge because of its size. Actually, several years ago, long before I was a teacher or a banker, I found myself looking for a change, something different than Corbin could offer. I left Corbin and its train tracks, Roses Department store and Hen House restaurant for a different life. I packed up my rusty, little Plymouth Horizon and drove to Charlottesville, Virginia to live with my cousin. In those few months, I felt like I lived a lifetime.
There was art there. Museums and delis. Outside concerts and unique bistros. I could spend every day at a coffee shop and read- if I could afford a cup of coffee, and that was about all I could afford at the time. The people were scary, foreign, and fascinating to me. In the end, I learned they were just people like me, trying to find their way in life, whatever that may be.
My favorite place was the Downtown Mall, a brick street lined with visually appealing shops and restaurants. Random sculptures and artwork appeared along its walkway like aesthetic gifts. When I could afford it, I would eat there and simply watch the people go by. As cliché as that sounds, there was something about the anonymity of living there.
I eventually came home. With me, I brought the memory of that cultural experience, and it definitely was a cultural experience, if not an educational one. Nothing against Corbin, but at the time, the idea of an eatery that just served coffee was a little abstract to Corbin business.
That was then. The other day I was privileged enough to read an essay written by a student that expounded on the current culture of our contemporary community. While I would love to explicate my current appreciation for the evolution of Corbin, I feel her understanding and observation cannot be outdone. It was also the inspiration for this editorial.
Madalyn Russell wrote, “A human is not a practical creature. We must exist surrounded by beauty. When deprived of art the culture of a community becomes a shell of what it once was and what it could be. The first whiffs I get of an environment’s soul are in its bones. I see it on the paintings under its bridges, feel it as my fingers scrape the brick on buildings whose doors hold the history of a people. If you speak to a place’s soul, you can learn it and If you know me I like to talk. I didn’t always live where I am now and I find myself quite a lucid observer due to that fact.
When walking in any city with a strong economy and cultural significance you will see that, the arts are being utilized on nearly every street corner. It is not only what brings us in, but also what makes us stay. When I first moved into my small town there were whispers of art, yet never anything loud. Slowly I watched it gain confidence. Local artists opened up galleries and paintings began to hang on walls in coffee shops. The dying downtown I first met was incomparable to the new life it had taken on. People now roam the streets and there is excitement in the air. Art isn’t just important, it is necessary. Visual art is a part of what makes us impractical, but it is also what makes us who we are.”
Outside, the sidewalk is empty. It’s time to go home.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.