Daniel Dafoe once said, “One mischief always introduces another.” Comparatively, I believe people are often driven by their penchant for mischief. I wonder if this fact is a helpless, even unconscious characteristic of the human condition. I come to this premise easily as a teacher, but also as a grandfather of a 3-year-old. Indeed, I have learned using reverse psychology in order to get a desired response is effective, but probably not a good habit.
Consequently, there is a student desk in the back of my room. It is the very last seat in the row farthest from my desk. It rests in the most shaded part of the room where a tall drab bookshelf filled with dusty textbooks looms over it. Between the bookshelf and the wall is a small space of darkness — shadows for the unknown and discarded gum. Even the halogen lights that line the ceiling in that part of the room seem dimmer over that chariot of student learning. We call this desk the Ghost Seat.
In the past, students have sat in this desk — good students, and over the course of a few weeks, their demeanor changes. They become unruly and speak out. They’re grades start to decline.
I tell my students it is because the seat is haunted. In truth, however, we know this is the seat a student would want if he or she wanted to be unruly, circumstance being the result of opportunity. To elaborate: it is the seat furthest from the teacher; It is in the back of the room; It is in the corner; It is a good place to plot and get away with mischief.
Despite the reason, or maybe because of it, no one is allowed to sit in that seat. When new students attempt to sit in the desk, I simply reply, “That seat is haunted. You can sit in the seat in front of it. No one sits in the Ghost Seat.”
Sadly, the fact that I have created this colorful explanation for student maleficence has not deterred student desire to sit there, rather increased it. Myself, I love the opportunity to tell a colorful story, however, the students have come to look at sitting in that particular desk as a challenge. Or maybe the story braised their curiosity with thoughts of the supernatural.
Regardless, the whole charade has backfired on me. Students want to sit in that back corner now more than ever.
So, as I sit here in the back of my room, tucked in beside the bookcase, curiously inspecting in the Ghost Seat, I have come to realize it is my own penchant for mischief that has caused a problem.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
