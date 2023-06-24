There’s a feeling of autonomy about stealing away to my classroom on a Saturday. I came to the high school to watch my granddaughter perform in her cheer camp. After her performance, I walked up to my room alone, my footsteps echoing down dark, empty, cement hallways and unlocked my door.
When I walked in, I could smell the books and paper that I will not let go of. Old newspapers and magazines, even some comics, rest on bookshelves and carts. Organized clutter at best. In a somewhat ironic gesture, I have an old, small, black and white TV tucked into a bookshelf amongst a hoard of tattered books.
At my desk, I regarded my lesson plans for Monday. We are reading the book Anthem by Ayn Rand in Summer School. I took the small little paperback in my hands and opened it to the first page. The first words spat out, “It is a sin to write this. It is a sin to think words no others think and to put them down on paper . . .”
I am always reminded of another novel, 1984, where the state controls the words people read to influence their thinking. This dominating force limits thought by slowly erasing words. Eventually, everyone will use the same words since there will legally only be a certain amount of words to use. The process eliminates free thought by controlling the words that exist. After a few generations, no one will remember the words that were gone.
Who would do such a thing? Well, in both novels, it was under the guise that it was best for the state, and therefore best for the people. And if you argue that, well then, you are going against the state and the people. This is called Collectivism, a strong precursor to socialism or communism. In this context, the state could be anyone wanting to control the way people think. A real-world example would be changing the words in Roald Dahl’s classic books. Dahl is just one example. James Bond novels to Dr. Doolittle have gone before the word-guillotine.
How close is our society to becoming similar to the fictional worlds of Anthem and 1984, especially when we allow the censorship of words like “mothers and fathers” from children’s books. What are we being subject to that someone is telling us this is for the best, or using some quasi-moral excuse to control our actions? Who determines our logical and noble direction?
As of late, it seems to be whatever is trending. And I love trends. In the 80s, I always wanted one of those Panama Jack shirts that all the other kids were wearing. My mother could only afford a bootleg imitation from the flea market. Somehow the other kids knew. I sure wish my mom could have gotten those shirts banned.
Seriously, while I think some things need to change, and I hate prejudice, I am also against obvious censorship intended to control others’ thoughts, whatever the reason. No one should determine what another person thinks. People should make their own decisions, not be robbed of certain freedoms in order to keep them “safe.” Unless, of course, we’re sheep.
It’s scary when an entity does something so obviously wrong under the guise of doing something ethically or socially correct. To reiterate, if someone controls what we read or even see, then our thinking will be subject to change, and if not ours, definitely the next generation. And while change is inevitable and many times good, I worry about who is determining the change.
As mentioned before, there is a certain freedom with being in this room on a Saturday. I’m not here to work, rather simply to haunt these walls for a few fleeting moments. In here lies a plethora of thoughts, walls of books, thousands of pages of words. In here lies the freedom of imagination presented by unabridged authors and not controlled by factions or intimidation or whatever is popular at the time. At least not yet. Heck, I might even read some of Catcher and the Rye. Let ‘em get ahold of those first 10 pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.