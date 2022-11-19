It’s 4:30 in the morning on a Saturday. The sun is not up, but I can see the lights of the practice field from my window, and beyond that, the lights from the train yard. I am thankful for these quiet mornings. Saturdays are mine and, to my wife’s frustration, I rarely waste them sleeping in.
Friday was Veterans Day. At school, the day began as always; the first class was hard to motivate and even a little defiant. It seems entitlement among some youth has become more pronounced. It is not that they try to get away with breaking certain rules, but the fact they think they should be allowed to get away with breaking the rules is unnerving.
However, I remember being young. That youthful tenacity to touch the flame, play your music loud, fight “the man.” I remember my motorcycle, long hair, and an earring. Then I met my wife. At least she let me keep my action figures.
But that’s freedom, isn’t it? Those arbitrary actions or proclivities people enjoy. These freedoms, which can easily be taken for granted, are not enjoyed everywhere on this planet. Even my Saturday, a day of leisure to do whatever I choose, is something of an acquired liberty.
Consequently, on Veterans Day, we usually have some type of assembly. This year was no different. The school gathered in our gym as ROTC students elegantly presented our nation’s colors. The whole school courteously stood at attention as the stars and stripes were crisply displayed. A respectful silence ensued, as not a word was spoken by anyone. Then, in that heavy stillness, the sound of two trumpets emerged, gracefully playing our nation’s anthem, their sound rising and falling in the air like a ribbon across our hearts.
In front of me, several men and women raised their hand in salute. A number of veterans had been invited to attend the ceremony and stood at attention with the rest of us. They ranged in age and gender, but you could feel the esprit de corps among them as the ceremony progressed.
Then Colonel David Farley began to speak. He walked out onto the gym floor, a tall, solitary figure in his dark blues. He spoke of freedom and the flag, and every whey-faced boy and girl listened as he told the story of the Star-Spangled Banner. We gathered there that morning to pay respect, and he painted a picture of freedom with his words that many will not soon forget.
In particular, I was moved by his story of returning from Afghanistan. He was retiring and flying home, and while waiting with his men for the plane to take off, he was reflecting on his career and giving thanks. Subsequently, he was informed that there would be a delay as a fallen soldier had priority in transport.
There in the gym, as Colonel Farley’s voice carried over the microphone, we all listened as he explained how he walked to the back of the plane and informed his men of the situation, then stepped off the plane into the night air. It was about three in the morning, and he watched as the coffin of the fallen soldier was ceremoniously carried to another plane.
Just minutes before, Colonel had been giving thanks for his own safety and the return of all his men, and now he watched as the ultimate price of freedom marched quietly in front of him.
He described that there, standing alone on that military tarmac in those early morning hours, he slowly raised his hand in salute. It was not a required duty. No one seen him. His gesture was simply respect, and I would say an empathy I can’t completely comprehend.
I do understand this: When I get disillusioned with this country, when I become tired of the contradictory politics of both sides, when I wonder what the truth is, I know that is not what our flag is about. Our flag represents the heroes that risk their lives with the intention of making our country and the world a better place. Sometimes we forget that the face we see in the media and the news is not the heart of the country.
In that gym Friday, I did not think about the sometimes-petty arguments that infect and dominate our attention. Instead, I felt the patriotism of soldiers that are our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters.
From where I am sitting, I can see the sun starting to come up. A fog is forming, and my coffee is cold. This is my freedom, and I love it. To all the veterans out there, thank you.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
