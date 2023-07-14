Monday was the first day of Creative Writing Camp. That’s correct, there is a camp for writing. It is a grueling course involving metaphors and imagery, essays and short stories, all attempted while completing an obstacle course that consists of turned over desks and a Chromebook toss.
For one of our first assignments, I had my students write an essay about pretending to be a potato. The purpose of the exercise was to demonstrate the use of imagery, (words that play on the five senses). What better way to do this than imagining they are a vegetable buried in the cold, hard earth with earth worms as their only organic interaction. Talk about texture.
Seriously, I am always impressed with those students that bring an extra level of character to their potato. More often than not, the potato character is green and ignorant of its ultimate fate as food. Other times, the potato is very aware of its demise and sad existence. But then, every so often there is that potato that happily accepts its fate and strives to be the best potato it can be, whether that be a french fry or potato salad.
Whatever the situation, the potato always starts in the dark, thus, most of the time it has a gloomy beginning. As one student’s potato character states, “I feel like I’m dead, a burden, my life is a fragment of the universe that has decayed.” Eventually, this student’s potato is dug up and sees the sun and in a sense salvation. The potato exclaims, “The breeze is gentle, the bright orb in the sky is luminous, the outside world is beautiful, the nature out here is a beautiful sight to behold.” Although it was probably not intentional, I see some connections to Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave.”
It’s a fun assignment, and as the students develop their potato characters, I find myself really rooting for those spuds. A person can’t help but make some connections to real life from the essays. For example, the potatoes that do not live in fear and view life as an adventure and can’t wait for the next stage are the happy potatoes.
Other potatoes have a catharsis halfway through their transition out of the dirt. Sometimes they find that they are being ruled over by an illogical oligarchy driven by monetary devices and the pure pleasure of miscommunication. A farmer of chaos.
Other times potatoes go to the doctor and find that their insurance provider states that they need preauthorization to a medicine prescribed by the doctor. When the potato asks what a preauthorization might incur, the insurance company explains that they would at first deny the prescription, then the doctor would send in an authorization afterwards.
That seems so obviously redundant to the potato, and it cannot comprehend what radical thought went into creating this useless function. Even the term “preauthorization” seems contradictory. If a doctor prescribes a medication, it would seem that is the authorization. Why put the doctor, staff, and potato through extra work and time? Also (the potato wondered), who the heck decides preauthorization?
After some questioning, the reason given to the potato is that preauthorization is to keep health care costs in check and to make sure the drug requested is truly necessary. Then the potato, that tuber-lar thinker, thought if it is a doctor-prescribed medicine, isn’t it necessary? But sometimes potatoes are silly.
I like that some of the stories are eccentric in this way. It takes a lot of imagination to create some of the worlds these potatoes live in.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
