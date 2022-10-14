While driving home the other day, I pulled on to our lane to find a little boy about 10 or 11 years old moonwalking down the side of the road on the asphalt.
At first, my wife and I thought he was simply walking backwards, but I noticed he was doing the classic foot drag as he kicked the other heal up. Even though it did not look in the least realistic — as if he were being blown down the road by some imaginary wind — it was undeniably moonwalk gestures.
I looked at my wife and said with astonishment, “He’s moonwalking all the way home!” Indeed, the phrase hit me as if I could actually hear his youthful boast to his friends as he got off the bus, “I’m gonna moonwalk all the way home, boys.”
I slowed my old Jeep as we passed the precarious youth, and we could see the triumphant grin on his sun-touched face. To his right, there were some kids in a yard staring at him, no doubt his fellow bus travelers already home uninhibited by the task of semi-gliding down the road backwards. He smiled and nodded to them, as if they knew his great accomplishment. It was indeed remarkable.
A few seconds later, as I pulled into our drive, I was still thinking about that little boy. I thought that young man set himself a goal and he kept it. At the same time, he had fun. He didn’t impose on anyone, other than bragging rights the next day, and in no way offended anyone. What a wonderful exhibition.
I salute him and his messed-up hair. I cheer on his staggering attempt at a dance move that few master. I applaud that smile on his face as the other kids stared at him like he was crazy.
Reflectively, as this school year pushes on, the challenges and stress add up. I am sure it is the same with every job.
For example, I have 20 essays left out of 60 to grade and I desperately feel the need to speak with each student individually about their work. It’s basically impossible given the time we have and the extracurricular nuances that infect every day. For example, we are also giving the ACT next week and if you recite the script wrong, apparently teachers can go to jail. While I am being sarcastic, I do believe the Test-Police are a real thing.
But what are our days without challenges? And while it seems stress is taboo; it is in fact a part of life. Have we completely forgotten how to deal with it? Sometimes I think I have.
However, I know a truth. My problem is, sometimes I forget it.
At one point in my life, I worked at a factory. My job was to pull levers and walk in a circle. By myself. Every now and then someone would walk past, and I would wave. If two people walked by, I would get confused and fall down.
My point is, as simple as this job was, it was one of the most stressful times in my life.
I have come to conclude that it does not matter the job, whether familiar or new, complicated or simple, there will always be stress, and I have found the stress has as much to do with me as it does the employment. Actually, more.
There is some kind of Yoda-like quote that goes, “It is never the situation, it is how you respond to it.” Or maybe it’s “Situation it is not, respond to it you will.”
Regardless, I need to remember to approach my stressful situations like the little boy moonwalking down the road. He wasn’t even very good, but that didn’t matter. He was doing it and giving it his all. That’s about all you can do. and if a person can realize that they are doing that, then maybe a person can deal better with stress.
Oh, but to that little boy, with his frazzled, blond hair and giddy smile, I say, “Well done, sir!”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.