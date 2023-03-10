I’m sitting in our school’s gym with around 200 freshmen. We just returned from a college field trip and there is a palpable restlessness as we wait to go to lunch. On days like this, I have learned to practice patience. and as I regard their youthful faces and aloof postures sitting all over the bleachers, laughing and talking, I think, this was a good group. We had a good trip.
In reflection, I find that the calmness that comes with patience is a wonderful medicine for the rest of my world. For example, like many, I lost electricity last Friday. The loss of this necessity is always surprisingly debilitating, and I am astonished at how fast my cell phone loses battery life.
When the wind hit the other night and took out our electric, we called City Utilities and then lit several lanterns and candles throughout the house. After wandering around and bumping into one another, we eventually made our way to the back patio and sat and watched the wind do its thing there in the darkness. My wife and I love a good storm.
Within the hour, we observed beams of light from the other side of the house, and I rushed to the front to find City Utilities workers with flashlights standing in our drive. They asked us if our electric was still out. After telling them it was, they marched off down the hill, anonymous figures in the dark.
We had power within the hour.
Somewhere out in the darkness in that blustery wind, they cut down trees, fixed electric lines, climbed electric poles, and brought comfort back to the waiting, entertainment back to the bored, light back to the darkness.
However, as grand as that deed was, that is not my most gallant memory of those unnamed heroes. A few years ago, when Corbin actually received snow, there came a winter storm of such magnitude that its effects were almost immediate. An indominable mixture of ice and snow brought branches in large quantities down across those sacred wires that create comfort and routine. But those stolid soldiers of societal sanctity were ready.
Our electric was one of the first to go, I am sure. As such, we were one of the first for the repair men to address. I remember the sun had just gone down, and as it always does, the storm became worse when it became dark.
They pulled up, the wind whipping and snapping snow in all directions, and I went out to greet them but was abashed by the cold, driven back into the house after a wave of acknowledgement.
Yet there they were. They climbed out of their white vehicle and surveyed the situation with a nod and muffled yells. As I looked out the window, I could barely make them out through the scolding snow and ice.
Eventually, I donned a coat and went out to thank them for responding so quickly. I stumbled down my steps, still freezing, and watched as another vehicle pulled up.
More men got out, and a ladder was pulled out, a big ladder. To my amazement, it was precariously balanced against the electric pole in the wind and merciless snow. To my further amazement a man, who looked a little older than I, climbed that ladder as the white ripped around him in the dark; his utility belt casually dangled around his waste like a cowboy going to a gunfight.
I stood there in the lashing wind and watched as this man climbed 25 feet into the air in a vicious snow storm to reaffix a downed cable so I could have familiar comfort (actually, I was making sure I had a “live component” for a NTI day).
Regardless, there was not a convenient moment to even thank these men, and I knew it. As such, I walked back into the shelter of my home after looking one more time at that fearless cowboy standing on that ladder in the blinding snow. I smiled in appreciation and waited for his work to be done. The next time I looked, we had electric, and they were gone (typical Batman move).
I may be able to corral students around a college campus, but as far as my post, I have never risked my life (just my sanity) in such a direct way for the cumulative good of others. That is a definition of a hero.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.