I read an article a while back that asked the question, “Is the internet replacing our ability to remember?” As I read the article from my smartphone, there in the dark at 2:00 a.m., I seriously wondered if the internet is taking away my basic ability to remember things. The article was by Gary Greenemeier (I had to Google that). Which brings forth another observation made by another article which stated that we remember where to find details, instead of the details themselves.
This was remarkable to me because I have a despicable memory already and finding something to blame for my mental shortcomings was rather gratifying. Especially something as grand and prominent as the internet. However, to my frustration, my anniversary date is not so forthcoming on Google.
Blame. There’s a word for you. Consequently, it seems that one of the greatest tools of the last few decades has become a vehicle for blame and accusations, many times dressed in the manipulative pathos of misinformation. This type of communication has become the yellow journalism of the last few decades.
I would never go into the details of this misinformation for fear that one side or the other would hang my opinion on their Snapbook or Facechat and persecute or label me according to their subjective beliefs.
I only bring up this precarious point because of something Greenemeier elaborated on, and I think it is possibly more important than my ability to remember things (except of course my anniversary). He states, “Perhaps the more pressing issue is whether people will develop the ability to scrutinize online information.”
In comparison, my lack to “scrutinize” has cost me some emotive turmoil in the past. In fact, several times I have heatedly started an editorial, only to cool my keys after I found my first inclinations were sometimes influenced by a more radical thinker or institution and less the truth.
The fact is many articles attempt to draw readers in with a shocking title or evocative statement. It is called a hook. The older I get, the more I find that not all these hooks are truthful, rather a disturbing statement of opinion driven by what is often political anger. They are meant to persuade, influence, radicalize, or anger their readers.
These colorful hooks are also helplessly interesting to us. As humans, when we hear something shocking, we want to share it or warn others. One phrase Greenemeier used was propagation of information -the spreading of information. When this happens, it suggests a type of validation, or credibility. Social media is the perfect tool for these interesting snippets of false information.
Reflectively, readers should not always believe that headline or first byline that infuriates or enthralls them. For example: “Obama Signs Executive Order Banning the Pledge of Allegiance in Schools Nationwide” -this was not true, but according to research by Valencia College resulted in “over 2 million interactions on Facebook.” These statements are meant to captivate readers. To that end, the more emotional the effect of the statement, the less I trust it.
Consequently, I do not boast to always know the truth or recognize the correct political pathway (two tails of the same monster), rather adhere to my X-Files education (a 90s sci-fi series), which states both “Trust no one” and “The truth is out there.” As such, readers should be wary and research before they lift the pitchforks of blame or don the masks of fear.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
