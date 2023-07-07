I must say, my desk at home is much more cluttered than my desk at school. There are paint brushes strewn about at my elbow, falling onto the floor even as I type these words. My Han Solo action figure still stands on guard in front of the screen, but is accompanied by a curious clutter of pencils, chargers, headphones, and a bottle of vinyl record cleaner.
I look at the action figure again. Han Solo, the swashbuckling hero of Star Wars. The arrogant, nonchalant smuggler who falls in love with a space princess. But he was so much more. He was a friend. His long-time camaraderie with his seven-and-a-half-foot friend Chewbacca, cannot be overlooked. In fact, I think it was a cornerstone to his charismatic personality.
John Leonard once said, “It takes a long time to grow an old friend.” The older I get, the more I realize that particular truth and the more I take the saying for granted. Sadly, sometimes life gets in the way (boy this is going to be a cliché piece). The thing about cliché sayings is that they didn’t get that way unless they were true to begin with.
Last night was July 4th, and my wife and I spent some quality time with some old friends. They had rented a couple of campsites at Holly Bay Campground and invited us down to visit. Beyond the heat and humidity, it was a nice interlude to a busy day and a busier week. Being with them was like taking medicine and feeling like you needed more. And I forget that feeling until after we get together. We also discovered that my wife and I are a really bad team at Cornhole.
Later that night, while lying in bed, I could hear the sound of hundreds of fireworks going off into the early morning hours like little bombs above and around our house. As I lay there, I thought about my friends and our gathering. Just weeks before, one of them, one of my oldest friends, had called and suggested that we get together sometime this summer. I immediately agreed, but even as I said the words, I wondered if it was feasible between the different projects and classes I was teaching this summer.
However, friendship is an investment, probably one of the most important a person can make. And while that sounds more clinical than endearing, it is a logical truth. In this crazy world of late, I am appreciating logic more and more. So, it should never be a question of “if” rather a question of “when.” This stark truth is even more profound when we think about our friends that have gone before us.
Consequently, while my group of friends are less like the group of space cowboys from Star Wars and more like the group from Goonies, we still have our old stories and maybe a few adventures left in us. The important thing is we have each other (man, that was cliché). Regardless, as time marches on and inevitably takes us with it, I find it is a wealthy man who can say he has a friend.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
