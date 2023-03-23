It’s midday and from my desk I can see the ashen sky through my windows; that laden backdrop seeps into the room creating a melancholy atmosphere. The hollow desks sit in wait for their passengers. I am on my teacher planning, and as such, 26 short essays lay in my wake, graded and put away.
When I read student essays, sparked by some controversial prompt, I am very thankful that we live in a country where we can write and express our opinions freely. Part of my lessons involve teaching students to find their writer’s voice and be able to communicate complex ideas in writing.
Reflectively, we are about to start reading Fahrenheit 451 in my sophomore class. The novel encompasses a dystopian society that burns and outlaws books because they are offensive. In fact, the main antagonist explains how the burning began. In the world of Fahrenheit 451, people slowly started becoming offended by certain references and terms in books. Eventually, this mentality gained momentum and books were banned. I can’t help but think of Roald Dahl.
Roald Dahl, who passed away in 1990, was a novelist whose works include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, and many others. These works have stood the test of time to become beloved children’s classics, until now.
Recently, his books have been rewritten to cut language that might offend some people. Hundreds of words have been changed. Words like “Men,” and “Father and Mother” have been changed to fit someone else’s (besides the author) idea of what is acceptable for society to read. This noble attack was initiated by Dahl’s estate and a group called Inclusive Minds. While their name and their actions seem contradictory, they have initiated a dangerous game.
It’s scary when someone who claims to be representing victims has the ability to censor what a whole society sees. Seriously, maybe some people want to see what the potential offense is so they can make a judgment for themselves.
I am always surprised at how one group can commit such a detrimental act for the sake of others. Maybe I shouldn’t be. I wonder how they cannot see what they might be initiating with their arbitrary censorship of an author’s work, an author who cannot defend himself. I truly believe this is just two steps away from becoming something more heinous — so did Bradbury.
In all honesty, it would be better if the books were banned rather than changed. When an entity controls what words society is allowed to see, they control what is being thought as a result of reading those words. So apparently, when reading Roald Dahl’s work, someone does not want the idea of “mother and father” to come to mind because someone else out there is sensitive to those words.
Now, I believe that profanity is profane and that there are absurdities in the world of literature. I simply do not read them. That is me exercising my freedom to think for myself. To take that away is to infringe on one of my rare liberties. I would feel different if Mr. Dahl were to initiate the changes, but even then, it would be questionable (kind of like George Lucas and the Star Wars movies).
Regardless, this type of censorship is dangerous. Again, I never thought it would be a tool used by the victimized. But I guess that’s clever, because it is really hard not to agree with those who might have been wronged. My robot brain tells me that not to agree with this group of people automatically makes me the bad guy, regardless of their actions. That seems to be our society now.
I just don’t understand why certain individuals feel the need to control what I choose or choose not to see. How does making someone feel better or safe come at the cost of another’s opportunity to interpret a work on their own? That seems a little controlling.
By changing the author’s words, they are changing his intention as the author. It is not his story anymore. If I read James and the Giant Peach, I want to read Dahl’s story, not what a particular group might determine I should read.
While Roald Dahl’s life and character were at times questionable, what is happening to his work is not about his character. Rewriting an author’s books after an author passes sets a dangerous precedent that should not be allowed. What is the next step? Are the words that Dahl’s estate and Puffin books censored going to be taboo by other publishers? Is this new “Cultural Sensitivity” going to determine what authors are allowed write about? Also, who gets to decide what to be sensitive about? How far will it go?
We are living in a society that is teaching people to fear things to the point that they think they have the right to commit certain actions that are oppressive in some instances.
Roald Dahl once said, “A person is a fool to become a writer. His only compensation is absolute freedom.” Well, Dahl, looks like you just lost even that.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
