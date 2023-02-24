Jim Rohn once said, “If you really want to do something you’ll find a way. If you don’t you’ll find an excuse.”
Ol’ Mr. Rohn was a businessman, motivational speaker, and a millionaire by the time he was 30. Interestingly enough, he was broke by the time he was 33. I think this is a fitting example of how unpredictable life can be. As such, sometimes the tools to prepare one for life are not as perfunctory as one might expect.
In that regard, in an academic setting, beyond proper sentence structure and subjective grammar rules there are life lessons that many times transcend the prescribed standards of education in the classroom. Decorum and manners, responsibility and work ethic often determine a grade more than ability or knowledge.
Over the years, I have found student effort is one of the qualities I hold highest in a classroom. Effort for a student usually comes from the result of clever motivation on the teacher’s part or the intrinsic desire to learn on the student’s. Sadly, sometimes the intrinsic desire is not there or the clever motivation does not reach the student, and believe me I have been clever.
In that context, as the trimester comes to an end, and assignments are coming due, it has been a wrestling match trying to get certain students to turn in work. But that is part of the job, and I know and appreciate it.
My approach to motivate, beyond attempting creative lessons while jumping through hoops, varies from a good (sometimes-stern) conversation to pleading to rationalization. Currently, I have had a lot of “good conversations.”
One young man in particular, we shall call him Mikey (not his real name), simply would not complete an important writing task. We have had several good conversations. However, I will not give up on his grade, and beyond offering tutoring and one-on-one instruction, every time I see him I simply say, “I need that essay.”
If I see him in the lunchroom, I say, “I need that essay.”
If I see him walking down the hall, I plead, “I need that essay.”
When he walks into class, he tells me good morning, and I say, “I need that essay... and good morning.”
Well, the other day, after a long day of lectures and grading, I hopped into my Jeep to drive home. I always sit for a moment in the parking lot and enjoy the quiet inside the vehicle, usually the first time I have been alone all day. Eventually, I eased out of the parking lot and made my way toward Main. As I came to a red light, enjoying the song on the radio, I glanced over at the sidewalk beside my stopped vehicle.
Just a few feet away, Mikey was standing there with his hands on his hips staring at me. I think an actual “yelp” escaped my mouth. While at first this was a little unnerving, I rolled down the window and said, “I need that essay.”
We both laughed, and he yelled back, “I know, I know!” and shook his head and continued down the sidewalk with a happy little swagger only communicated by the carefree young.
Interestingly enough, after Jim Rohn lost his millions at 33, he eventually earned it all back. Consequently, perseverance is another life lesson that often transcends even a well-written essay. Sadly, the young may understand those unmeasurable qualities of success, but the character derived from them sometimes comes only after rebuffing them for a while.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
