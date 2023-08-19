It’s Monday morning, and outside my window the rain is falling at a nice steady pace. Usually the rising sun is reaching through that window lighting up my workspace, but this morning the chromatic light from my computer screen fills this dim room. I can barely see my Han Solo action figure faithfully standing guard beside my keyboard.
In relation, this last Sunday I visited a certain church to hear a friend speak, an intrepid young man named Jared Wilson. I must say I always love a good teacher. His lesson, among other things, discussed the understanding of the dark that sometimes comes before the light. As I typed those words, I just heard a little thunder (no joke).
I would not attempt to re-count his whole lesson for fear of not doing his work justice, rather would relate an educator’s ability to orchestrate a lesson. Indeed, as he took the podium and his impassioned face looked out upon a significant congregation, he began with a calm introduction — the preamble, then the stimulating narrative, and finally that gradual build to the crescendo.
As I sat there in that church on that red cushiony seat, the wayward distractions fell away — the crying baby behind me, my longing for a cup of coffee, the fact that I have some leftover hamburgers in the fridge. I became lost in his message.
Reflectively, I remember how excited I would become in college when a professor would incite a deeper meaning to a literary work or an allegorical relation that I had no idea existed. Certainly, I love letting my own students know that the novel Lord of the Flies is not only about a group of boys trapped on an Island, but also about mankind (you and I) surviving on this planet. Or the deeper meaning behind The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Consequently, Jared’s lesson included, on one level, the similarities of the life of Joseph to the life of Jesus. I am amazed that Joseph’s story takes place in Genesis and existed long before the story of Christ and there are so many parallels. The comparisons are remarkable. I was captivated when, like a good teacher, Jared let us gradually put the pieces together as his sermon progressed.
Now, a wiser person than I might be saying, “I already knew that.” Well, yes, but my point is, beyond the painting, there are the brush strokes. And even here, as Jared began his sermon, he admitted the brushstrokes were not his own. Now, as a teacher, I was impressed. As an individual sitting in a church, I was inspired.
If you did not already know, the story of Joseph is fraught with tragedy and injustice and dark times involving a good man; However, there was a reason Joseph suffered his calamities, and as a result of his suffering, many were saved. Which imparts the lesson that sometimes the dark (suffering) is necessary for the light. That message in itself is powerful.
But the underlining message — the concept and acceptance that there is a reason beyond what we understand — and may never understand, is cathartic.
That’s a hard sale.
When I walked out of the church, I think I hugged Jared a little harder and longer than I should have... but I know a little more about him than I’ve told you.
You see, during his sermon, Jared admitted in a rather stark analogy that he does not like cheeseburgers. My heart burst with pain for a man not enjoying the texture and taste of a good cheeseburger, grilled or otherwise. Seriously, cheeseburgers are important. What the H-E- double toothpicks! Han Solo agrees.
Matthew McConaughey once said, “The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was genius.”
I walked out of that church, my beautiful wife on my arm with a new purpose: I will fix Jared Wilson a delicious cheeseburger. This will be the light after the dark in his hamburger understanding.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
