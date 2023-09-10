From my classroom window I can see the morning sun shining through the fog and trees just over the railroad tracks. We are in the second week of school and there is still that newness to the classroom as I begin the day, not to mention a bit of a chill. My air conditioner is running at full capacity this morning. By evening, when the day heats up, it will stop. I always know because it lets out a loud squeal around third period. It sounds like tires screeching to a halt. My students and I always wait for the crash after, but it’s only the school’s heat and air unit which sits in a containment wall outside our window.
As far as the classroom, this year the high school is focusing on clarity. Clarity in the classroom helps students to relax and work better. Understanding or knowing the direction of the class will ease any dread or fear of the unknown. Also, if you write it on the board, apparently that helps as well.
Comparatively, I would like to clarify that someone needs to put that heat and air unit out of its misery. The contraption is literally dying in pain. It screams for mercy throughout the day and punishes teachers with humid rooms and cold mornings for its existence.
As I write this the tops of my legs are freezing and my coffee is already cold. Sadly, the problem is beyond our custodian, as talented as he is. I can hear him walk by in the hallway. He only comes in my room in the mornings if he is wearing his winter coat. In the evenings it’s not so bad, just the smell of teenage sweat and angst.
Of course, I am being hyperbolic. Still, I cannot currently see the sunrise anymore because my windows are now fogged up from the cold inside.
Consequently, clarity in the classroom seems to involve the intention of making the classroom a better place to work, making assignments understandable and mentally approachable. Clarity creates a student friendly environment where rigor and challenge can be implemented with less stress.
It is now mid-morning, and as I look out over my students, the cold that previously filled the room is now a damp, humid coolness that rests on our skin like the slime on a salamander. Currently, we are taking notes over the Anglo-Saxons. The Anglo-Saxons also lived in a harsh environment and also had to suffer extreme cold and humidity. This is all a part of my plan to help with clarity through empathy. Eventually, we are going to read “Beowulf,” which is recognized as an Anglo-Saxon work.
Reflectively, someone needs to go Beowulf on that heat and air unit. I think for the rest of the year I am going to refer to the malicious machine as Grendel (A literary reference to a monster Beowulf kills). It is a wonderful reference, for “Out of the marsh, from the foot of misty hills and bogs, bearing God’s hatred, Grendel came…” Indeed, it’s as if he could step out of this very classroom at about 1:00.
Closer to evening, Grendel let out a long screech. I jumped and looked up at a student who was clutching their chest. We started laughing because it scared us both.
Subsequently, I agree with the concept of clarity in the classroom. It is a good word that they have chosen to dance with this year.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.