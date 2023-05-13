With only a few days left in the school year, there is a palpable energy running through the high school. However, there is something else too. Something close to sadness, a bittersweet sensation painted by the inevitable.
Beyond regular classes, high school teachers are given an AIM class, which is basically Homeroom. We receive this class when the students are freshmen and stay with them until they graduate as seniors. This is my final year with my AIM class. They are seniors. This is goodbye.
I have grown to know and care about this group of students on a level that only develops after four years of interaction, much like travelers together on a long journey. Actually, that statement is more precise than I would have imagined, because here at the end, I feel the weight of our journey more than ever.
I have watched each of my AIM students mature over the years — more so in this last year than any other. Nowadays, there is a quietness about them as they sit in my classroom waiting to head to second block. It seems in these last few weeks when they talk to me, they are sincerer in their questions and conversation. For sure, it will be some of the last we have.
Even as I write this, one student sits staring off, no doubt contemplating his future while three girl students share pictures of prom on their phones. I can’t bring myself to utter the cursory remark: “Put that phone up!” and instead continue to appreciate their smiles in their last days of high school.
I look at one individual, a tall boy who told me once that he is going to make his first million by the time he is 30. I smile not at his vanity but his ambition. He and another student in class just recently joined the army and, I think, they are well on their way to a very structured future. One of these boys was the same boy that dropped an apple in my coffee as a joke. I suggested he do the same to his drill sergeant. They love a good prank.
I remember the time a certain girl student threw my plastic sword (a Beowulf prop) from the front of the room to the back. It shocked everyone because it just came out of nowhere. This was her testing-the-boundaries phase. Thank goodness she grew out of it. She’s going to be a lawyer. God help us.
We’ve been through four years of lock-downs, fire drills, and tornado drills. We have enjoyed two principals and four different vice principals. We have suffered through all of COVID-19, online teaching, and the introduction of Chromebooks.
Reflectively, while I have sat at my desk working, I have listened quietly to their many stories over the years, their fervent whispers easily carrying over my desk like leaves in the wind. The break-ups, the car wrecks, the adventures and misfortunes that come with the teenage years. I have sometimes sat in disbelief at their audacity and then again in great sympathy for their pain, their losses, and their worries.
It is odd to think that I have seen them more on a daily basis than I have some of my own family. I have definitely argued with them as much.
So here it is. The end of the journey. The stories are told and the lessons are learned. Now it is time for them to start another journey. I will miss them.
