Max Ehrmann, in his poem “Desiderata,” prudently states, “Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery.” The important word in this quote is “trickery.” Everyone is aware of dishonesty: blatant thievery, overpricing, lying . . . health insurance. But the “trickery” in the world, the cleverness that is accompanying this dishonesty, is unbelievable. It is around every corner, in every other phone call, and in many purchases.
It seems the main prey of the con man is the average citizen. Maybe it has always been so, and my eyes are just being opened. For example, I went to a fast-food restaurant the other day and purchased a sandwich to go. The card reader asked if I wanted to leave a tip, which I thought was odd. The lady behind the counter leaned over and said, “Don’t leave a tip. It doesn’t go to us, it goes to the company.”
My robot brain screamed I knew it! Now, on a side note, I don’t know if this is true in every situation. Simply put, while I do believe in tipping, I do not think every purchase requires a tip. And I’ve often wondered where the money goes when I am not tipping an individual. Seriously, I think I was prompted to tip at a gas station the other day after I pumped my gas, and I felt guilty when I hit the “No” button.
Again, the trickery is everywhere, and it is opportunistic. As an illustration, while staying at a hotel out of town, my wife and I enjoyed a swim in their pool. Being the intelligent person I am, I walked into the pool with my hands at my side. Sadly, my phone was in my left hand. Once again, I had to purchase a new phone. At this point, I am only allowed to purchase a flip phone.
While setting up my new phone (again), which I always dread, I dialed the number given in my new phone package. The prefix on the phone number was 430. I dialed the 420. Every other number was correct, but my eyes saw a 2 instead of a 3 the first time. Just one number was wrong.
After dialing (the wrong number), a recording came on which notified me that I won a $100 gift card for Walmart, which is where I purchased the phone. It prompted me to hit 1 to claim my prize. The recording was very excited and after I did not push 1, which was my only option, it stated, “push any key.” Without a choice, I pushed a key. An individual answered and seemed very non-specific; he didn’t even mention my $100 gift card. However, he did transfer me after I explained I was calling to set up my new phone.
Another individual answered and he began with “Hello.” I looked at my wife and we both looked puzzled. I was on speaker phone because sometimes I have a hard time comprehending what is being said (I’m old).
After explaining why I called (to set up my new phone), the business side of the person kicked in. He immediately asked for my name, then my address, and I gave them to him, spelling out my name carefully. I was thinking, now we’re getting somewhere, and I gave my wife a thumbs up.
Then, he asked to verify my checking account number. I stopped cold. I knew right then it was a con, but for some reason I felt the need to say, “I think I dialed the wrong number.”
The man on the other end didn’t miss a beat. He said, “No problem Mr. Theodore. Dial 5 if you would like to leave a tip.”
As not to end on a negative note, Max Ehrmann’s next line in his poem goes, “But let this (trickery) not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere the world is full of heroism.”
