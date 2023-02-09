In 1998 Hickman published a memoir Rocket Boys, which was later turned into the movie October Sky. The young protagonist from the memoir, while surrounded by the cultural influences of a proverbial coal town, is inspired by the appearance of Sputnik in the night sky in 1957. While the country is up in arms about the Russian satellite, Hickman’s character is motivated to become a rocket engineer.
As the character wanders through his town and story, it is interesting to observe the portrayal of the town’s characters and their reaction to Russia’s intimidating technology. There is a strong inference of fear as well as blatant accusation. To most, the Sputnik satellite is a vehicle for surveillance, unadulterated spying.
Reflectively, while once again standing in line at a general store, I was taken back to the book and that feeling of intrusion felt by small town America. There amongst the candy rack and magazine stand, I was privy to a conversation about “The Balloon.”
“Did you see the balloon?” a male cashier randomly asked a customer. He went on to explain, rather enthusiastically, that there were more of them coming, hundreds more. He also explained how it was a spy balloon and our government was conspiratorially aware of it the whole time.
I honestly think the topic is interesting; however, I was more affected by the man’s passion regarding the topic. He was excited, almost high-spirited in his monologue of information. I was happy to listen to him and his creative details and predictions. Also, according to him, the balloon’s flight path went right over this part of Kentucky. I hate waiting in line and now I think the Chinese know it.
Although a Chinese spokesperson stated the balloon was a “civilian airship” used mainly for weather research, I do not think there is any denying that the vehicle was a techno-savy spy balloon (sounds like a cartoon device for Wile E. Coyote). But it’s exciting. How bold of China to send a slow-moving balloon to float over “sensitive areas” in our nation. Ultimately, I think we should have invented a high-powered sling shot to take the balloon down, but of course we went with the less creative approach.
Still, in retaliation, maybe we can train goldfish to look inside the windows of their subs. There is something profound about this civil war era approach to spying that romanticizes the whole espionage business for me. Don’t worry, I am not fooled by the docile image of the balloon -its clever simplicity in the face of satellites orbiting our planet which bounce signals back and forth in a manner not understandable to the average goldfish.
The ultimate truth is we may never know the truth, whether our own government lies to us about the situation or the Chinese government.
Again, while standing in line at the general store, the cashier continued his exuberant explication of the situation. He related how our government urged people not to shoot at the balloon. Really? Isn’t it every country boy’s dream to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon? I actually retrieved my old BB gun.
Still, I am disappointed this decade’s Sputnik is so anachronistic in its demeanor. I am reminded ever so strongly of the 80s song by an artist named Nina, where she states, “To worry, worry, super scurry, call the troops out in a hurry, the President is on the line, 99 red balloons go by.” The lyrics explain how an innocent action of releasing 99 balloons started an international incident. It is a lyrical tribute to political overreaction and paranoia.
‘80s music was full of meaningful lessons. As such, last weekend, I reluctantly put my BB gun back on its rack and went about my day, only looking up in the sky every now and then.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
