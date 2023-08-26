I have worked a lot of different jobs in my lifetime. Along the way, I have come across this anthem . . .this starkly significant saying... this analytical aphorism that states, “Don’t be afraid to change.” Or maybe you have heard it phrased: “Don’t be afraid of change.” Regardless, the meaning is the same, and it is prudent advice given that one of the only constants in our universe is change. Often change is synonymous with growth or productivity. It is a marker for the brave, the open-minded and sometimes the necessary.
However, as our world enters in to the not-making-sense-stage, which involves realities like Insurance companies deciding medication and treatment over life-long doctors, or insinuating science is a lie for political reasons, or not managing the national government like a business and instead running it in a way that is hard to fathom logically -I wonder about the who or why of change more often than I did before. That was my thesis.
So, when someone tells me the sun is shining when it’s raining outside, or when they tell me something is good, when I know that it is bad -and then state that because I do not believe them, I am afraid of change, I immediately feel manipulated. You see, the bad thing about this type of change is that if their change doesn’t work (like you possibly knew it wouldn’t), then you are still to blame.
This is where I try to just hold my head down and move forward, because sometimes in life a person needs to just follow orders and take their blame as a subordinate.
Many years ago, when I was just barely out of college, I was a fry cook. During my tenure as a professional hamburger flipper (PHF), one day I was told to flip the burgers over from right to left instead of top to bottom in order to increase hamburger sales. We were told repeatedly that “as employees” we really needed to buy into this. As such, we had hours of training.
I remember this one trainer; his name was Doug. Man, Doug could flip a burger. He could do this thing where he would flip the burger with his right hand and finish with the left and the grease would never touch his mullet.
Eventually there was a hamburger flipping test for all employees. The assessment was before technology really hit, so it was also a paper test. I remember while taking the test my greasy fingers kept sliding down the pencil because they were still wet from demonstrating the hamburger flip.
Consequently, I knew the new hamburger flip would not make a difference in sales because I was basically doing the same thing already, and how could a flip of a hamburger determine the actions of other people? Regardless, the restaurant spent all this money and brought people in from Frankfort to train us.
Turns out our hamburger sales did not go up. They didn’t go down, but as a result, we still went through more training, and people came in and watched over us while we worked (This was both humiliating and nerve-wracking). To this day, I always wondered how intimidation would help us perform.
Sadly, eventually our sales actually went down, resulting in a couple of managers being replaced. And of course, we had more training on flipping hamburgers. Although sales were basically good, going down in the least was not acceptable, albeit sometimes realistic.
Someone even mentioned salting the fries more, but the restaurant was out of training money. Consequently, I never did learn how to salt those damn fries, and Doug would never return my calls.
Turns out, some older employees were confused about the new hamburger flip from everything they had learned from previous trainings throughout the years. I remember when old Gene went a little crazy and started flipping a hamburger from front to side and actually hurt his arm. Poor guy. I was there when he started flipping like mad. He kept saying he had to get sales up. His arm was still flipping when they took him to the hospital. They seized his spatula, but his arm was flapping like a seal wanting a fish when they rolled him out the doors on a gurney.
Beyond all this, I knew the hamburger flip didn’t matter. The reason the sales went down was because a new restaurant opened up down the street. The decrease in sales had nothing to do with employees and flipping and, again, sales were not bad, just not as good as previous years. Guess who was to blame. Not logic.
I am glad to be out of the hamburger sales game. I truly love teaching and at times find it adventurous and always fulfilling. That first day is always scary. I keep dreaming I am starting class and standing in front of 30 students without a plan. Comparatively, when I was a PHF, I used to dream a bus showed up at our restaurant and all I had was a spoon. The horror!
Regardless, I do believe in change and think it is an integral part of any job. But I think the worst thing you can say to any employee is, “You need to buy into this.” My loyalty, logic and respect come naturally and are not controlled by arbitrary direction or authority, but my need for employment is. Yes, I remember those hamburger flipping days.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.