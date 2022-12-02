I dislike bullies immensely. Sadly, they are a part of life, and like many people, I have dealt with more than my share growing up. Most equate bullies with school, and I must say, as much as we (teachers and administration) try to prevent and deal with this problem, it still happens sometimes.
You see, bullies at their heart are cowards. As such, they commit their dastardly deeds in the shadows, in secret, not in the open where they can be easily dealt with. They are kind of like bugs. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re there, somewhere, lurking in the dark.
However, bullies exist in the adult world as well. Regretfully, immaturity does not end when someone leaves high school (My Batman Bobble head nods in agreement).
Reflectively, at one point during my colorful work history, I was employed at a factory. I had always imagined factories as a rough place to work: men and women as tough as the machines they grinded away their hours on. Indeed, the factory where I worked was basically a large warehouse of cement draped in cloudy, colorless paint with rows of garage-size machines bolted down in between walkways a quarter mile long or better. The noise was so loud from these machines that employees were required to wear earplugs.
We ate our lunches in a large, pictureless room with long brown tables. In front of the room was a counter where we put our lunches until time for our breaks. The counter was strewn with those large square lunch boxes and coolers. There were also bag lunches and other vehicles used to transport food.
Before work each day, I would pack a ham and cheese loaf sandwich, chips, a Little Debbie Snack cake and a Coke. I would throw the whole mess in a plastic Kroger bag and head to work where I would toss it on the counter with the rest of the lunches.
When I packed that lunch every morning, it was with the indifference of a robot, but when lunch rolled around, I could not wait to eat that sandwich. That soft white bread surrounding that thin piece of processed meat was delicious. I came to look forward to that sandwich and salty chips every day, as well as chasing it down with a cold coke.
One day, while on a short beak, I noticed a tall lanky fella become extremely frustrated with the disorder of lunchboxes, especially the Kroger bag lunches. He angrily threw them to the side so he could find his. I had noticed him before, and he seemed to always have an aggressively rude demeanor. He also had a Superman tattoo, which I thought was contradictory since he acted like a villain.
A few days went by, then it happened. I walked into the lunchroom eager to eat my humble meal and looked for my Kroger bag-lunch. It was gone. I looked over at the trash can, then I looked back at the tables. Superman Tattoo sitting there eating his lunch.
I slowly walked over and lifted the lid of the trash can. Sure enough, there was my lunch. I could see the white of that delicious ham and cheese loaf sandwich through the semi-transparent Kroger bag.
I was furious. However, my pride would not let me pick that lunch out of the trash. I wouldn’t do it, even if I starved the rest of the day.
After a moment, I slowly walked over to the table where Superman Tattoo sat with a couple other enormous men. One of these guys looked like he could bend me in half. They briefly looked up at me with little interest. Rather dramatically, I said, “Hey guys. How are you doing?” There was venom in my words.
The most I received was a courteous nod.
I continued, “You guys sit here every day. I was wondering, did any of you see someone throw my lunch in the trashcan?” I looked at Superman Tattoo. He didn’t look up, just shook his head “no” with the others.
If he had said “Yes” and admitted throwing away my lunch, I was not going to hit him or initiate a fight. Rather, I was going to exact justice and quickly grab his lunch and throw it into the trashcan. Whatever followed, I did not care at that moment.
However, as mentioned before, bullies at their heart are cowards. He did not say a word, and I think the other two gentlemen knew what was going on. I waited for a moment longer, then I stood up and walked out of the lunchroom. I felt vindicated in the fact that he was not brave enough to admit his cowardly deed, and everyone at the table knew it. Plus, you just don’t throw away a man’s lunch.
When I tell my wife the story, I often ponder what would have happened if I had thrown his lunch away. My wife always smiles and says, “Don’t worry. I know you could have outrun him.”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.