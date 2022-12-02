Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Through Saturday Morning... A storm system tracking through the Midwest will produce gusty winds through late Saturday morning. Wind gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph are forecast with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms. The winds are expected to diminish early Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down with isolated power outages are possible.