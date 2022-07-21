It’s 7 a.m. on the second day of the second week of summer school. As I write this, I can hear the custodian walking past my room. Muffled music escapes his cell phone as he pushes a trash can down the hall to be emptied. I like his choice in music: “All the Small Things” by Blink 182 echoes down the hall beyond the rattle of the trash can’s wheels.
In comparison, we are currently reading the novel Anthem by Ayn Rand. It is a dystopian novel about a futuristic civilization that fears the “small things” that make people individuals. It is a story about a world that lifts up the collective society above all else. Even saying “I” is illegal. The book states, “All men are one and there is no will save for the will of all men together…” That’s scary because I do not like the same flavor of ice-cream as Mr. Steely.
While I think being a useful part of society is important, it would seem society exists so there can be individuals; a safe place where singular persons are free to do great things. However, as institutions, big business, and big pharma gain more control of our rules and regulations, monetary goals and progress are sometimes blind to the needs, wants, and even creativity of the individual.
Comparatively, in the novel, the protagonist is quite the rule breaker. He even admonishes himself for his “illegal activities” -actions that we think are common. He is told thinking, writing, and even being alone is evil. The rules in the story have evolved into a form of complete control for the sake of society.
Ironically, as the class lifts the main character up in his quiet rebellion, we have to acknowledge in all honesty that a real society cannot exist without rules. Actually, a classroom cannot exist without rules.
Reflectively, on the first day of summer school I asked a student to take off his hat. Hats are not allowed to be worn in the building, let alone in the classroom. But hey, it’s summer, and although it is a black and white rule, my favorite color is gray. After I politely asked the student to take off his hat, I declared that our Thursdays would be “Hat Day,” and anyone could wear a hat during our three-hour class. Consequently, I wore my Detroit Tigers baseball cap. I’m actually not a baseball follower, rather a fan of Magnum P.I. He proudly wore this hat in the 80s TV series.
We went on to have a contest for the best hat. A girl who sported a Bob Ross hat, with a painting under the bill, won. Then the class became a little crazy and we talked about pronouns and antecedents. Beyond head attire, English class must carry on!
Regarding the novel, the question arose, “how is breaking the rules justifiable in our hero’s world?” Again, a society needs rules and laws to function. By definition, laws regulate actions of a society’s members for the overall good of the society. These regulations can incur penalties and punishments. What if the rules ask too much or take away too much (kind of like health insurance)? Or what if a black and white law does not fit a gray situation.
Most anyone reading Anthem will conclude that the protagonist is being illegal by breaking his society’s laws, but he is not wrong in doing so. While a government that would issue such laws is wrong, the society that the main character lives in is conditioned to believe the rules dictated by his leadership are what is best for his society, and as such, he should sacrifice certain freedoms and accept control.
As the class conversed, we came to conclude that in order to justify our hero breaking the rules in his society, there has to be morality and common sense that exists, if not with, then beyond a government’s prescribed laws and rules. In that same context, a society that accuses individuality as selfishness is dangerous. Ultimately, when the rules are crazy, sometimes you gotta break the rules.
An individual would hope that societies consider this truth, but as George Orwell put it, “The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” Sadly, but fortunately, our history is made up of martyrs who spoke the truth and changed the world. Hats off to them.
Comparatively, every Thursday, in our English Class during summer school, is Hat Day. Yes, we are breaking rules and changing the world (for a few hours). I do not think Rand or Orwell would be too impressed, but there is no doubt that Magnum P.I. would think it was cool.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
