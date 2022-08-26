It is the first day of teacher training or professional development. Today, some teachers are gathered together in curriculum groups, each going through a rigorous composite of exercises designed to make us better teachers. Among other things, we practice the following: how to ask a question without giving the answer immediately after; how to grade a multiple-choice test without red ink; how to realign desks in a straight efficient row.
For English teachers, it becomes a little philosophical. We rediscover Shakespeare and ask, “Who was Shakespeare really? and will the kids really care?” Also, what TV shows can we reference without sounding like a dinosaur? Is “The Greatest American Hero” still considered a cool show. Was it ever? Do kids still say “cool”? The pressure is immense.
Seriously, as we sit in student desks in our department leader’s room and go over our curriculum (again) for the upcoming year, I am pleased at the comfort I derive from the familiarity of the content: “Lord of the Flies,” “Fahrenheit 451,” “Beowulf,” “Green Eggs and Ham.” The list goes on. I have said it before, many of the works we teach are like old friends, and every time they are taught, it is like a new conversation with that friend and new discoveries and interests emerge.
Indeed, there is comfort in routine, however, it should never be at the cost of creativity. It is in that creativity where I think many students find interest, if only resulting from the teacher’s own passion. For me, that creativity comes from teaching something new, a novel I just discovered that holds applicable themes and discourse for my grade levels, or a new short story that might spark interest or concern in the intrepid and sometimes lethargic youth.
Yes, routine is important, especially with the young, but that creativity that emerges from the newness of something touches on one of the only true constants in our lives — change. Simply put: Change is an opportunity for creativity. So, as I breeze through the pages of one of my new “Lord of the Flies” classroom novels, marveling at the smell of that new ink on fresh book paper, comforted by its familiar story, I also look for that new story.
As a result, these teacher trainings are a perfect time for fellow educators to share and converse about new topics and works they might have come across over the summer. Another’s excitement about a new book or lesson is infectious, even inspiring. For example, my whole family read the wonderful novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens and then went to watch the movie.
The day is halfway over and the training is down to desk hurtles and lunchroom food-fight safety. I have to admit, I can’t clear the desks like I used to. I’m just glad I’m not wearing a dress. Later, I think we have a guest speaker on “Ants: why not to leave a half-eaten Snickers bar on your desk overnight,” followed by “Thanks Magic Vapor Shop; Is that a flash drive or a vape?”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
