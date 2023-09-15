My Creative Writing class is my last class of the day, and it is a wonderful conclusion to some rigorous teaching.
We usually start the class out with a short writing prompt, some cathartic quote or lustrous image meant to inspire writing. Often, in the background the soft lull of music plays over the scratch of pen and mechanical pencils on lined paper.
For our beginning prompt yesterday, I found a picture of a seagull drifting in a blue sky. I asked them to relate what the bird might be experiencing using imagery.
Remember, this is a Creative Writing class. A Biology class might have asked how the bird feels about global warming.
Regardless, imagery is writing that incorporates the five senses: smell, taste, touch, sight and sound.
However, the freedom that creative writing provides offers opportunity for more than just imagery. Indeed, the student’s own characters often found their way into the bird. And while imagery provides that texture to writing, the diversity of the individuals in the classroom makes for an interesting compilation of work.
As one student relates: “He (the bird) felt full of energy, like he could flap his wings forever.” Definitely a communal thought from the mind and stamina of a teenager. Still, I remember that energy, and it’s inspiring.
Another student communicated about the picture: “Its wings ruffled in the wind with a slight whistling sound.” This young man, his hair tussled and dark, sat aloof in his chair, as if he too were about to catch some wind under his wings.
I like that I am able and permitted to lift that student diversity up, promote it and, like the bird they described, allow them the freedom to be. While there was only one picture of the bird, there were seventeen different interpretations.
I think more than anything else, writing lets us be individuals. I am reminded of a quote from the novel Brave New World in which Aldous Huxley writes, “It makes me feel as though . . . I were more me. . .More on my own, not so completely a part of something else. Not just a cell in a social body.”
Another student, who sits in the back with a far off look in his eyes, wrote, “As the sun shows its final moments for the day, the sky sends its farewell, the birds sing their last song, the wind whistles in the mountains, and the trees wave goodbye.” This student is very reserved, but when we can get him to share, the whole class cheers with adulation.
Consequently, several of the students used the word freedom in their piece, a repeated construct by more than one student sitting inside the four walls of a classroom.
Indeed, after reading their work, I think we might go outside and write tomorrow.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
