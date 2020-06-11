William Golding once said, "I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been." As of late, his words resonate again in life.
In 1954, Golding published the novel "Lord of the Flies," which narrates the plane crash and problematic survival of a group of boys on a deserted island. The book is an allegory, and almost everything in the work conjures a deeper significance. The story is fictional, but what is underneath that story is a pertinent look into the soul of man. And although it is truly a good story (I love the deserted island scenario), when the reader looks underneath and finds that connotative meaning, there is another level of appreciation.
Consequently, the boys are symbolic of humankind, and the deserted island is symbolic of our own lonely planet floating around in the vast cosmos. Ultimately, Golding was implying that man, when left alone on this floating island in space, will eventually destroy himself, similar to the chaos that erupted with the boys on their island. The only thing that saves the juveniles in the book is an outside force, one that stands beyond their created society.
I find my mind drifting back to Golding's messages from his novel quite a bit as of late. I think there is a sound argument as to our current incurring chaos. In the book, it is easy to discern who feeds that chaos. In real life, not so much.
As a result, I have cut back on watching the news, but when I do, I use more than one source for information. I fact-check quotes, and always check the context. While I cannot stand injustice, I will not generalize any group of people for the action of one or a few.
I completely do not use social media, and do not think emotionally driven sources are trustworthy forms of information. Instead these vehicles of data seem to be incendiary furnaces for grievances and accusations. I know this because I see how it affects my friends and loved ones. I will tell you this: The effects are more negative than positive. This is on a grand scale as well as a personal one.
In the book it was easy to see who feeds the chaos. In the book, the boys feared a beast lived on the island with them. However, the most enlightened of them, the most innocent wisely stated, "maybe there is no beast. Maybe the beast is us."
In that context, my wife and I were recently returning from a trip to see our daughter in Ohio. As I have a fear of heights, my wife must drive over the bridge that spans the river. On our way back, while my wife was attempting to merge into another lane, a car sped up in that lane as she started to get over. She had already committed, but the driver laid on his horn and tailgated us for a bit. I was furious.
When he passed us, he was yelling and gesturing toward us, I could see him from my emasculate driver's seat. In response, I bravely leaned over and shook my fist at him and yelled "Jerk!"
My wife immediately scolded me. She vehemently said, "What are you doing?"
I find that when she asks that question in that manner, it is always hard to answer. In my mind, I was defending her honor, but my actions seemed futile and stupid, so that was not my response. I started to say the driver was being a jerk, but that was obvious. In the end, my reply was something to the effect of, "I don't know, what are you doing?"
She went on to say, "Just because someone acts stupid, doesn't mean you have to."
When the driver enacted his offensiveness, I felt a heavy rage rise in me. This rage built until he passed and even after I shook my fist at him. I wanted justice and some weird balance that incurred revenge. The driver was clearly in the wrong and looking for trouble, and I completely bought the anger he was selling.
When my wife offered her prudent statement (in her demeaning tone), I became more rational and let go of that anger. I actually felt better. At one point, I had been ready to throw my coffee cup at the belligerent driver, which would have been a waste. It was a nice latte from McDonald's. I really like their lattes.
I remember reading someplace that you cannot change how people act, but you can control how you respond. There is a surreal, liberating power in that fact.
Currently, I think a lot of people are reacting to other people's irrational actions and not allowing reason and logic to determine a sensible response. I never want to be the "beast" on this island, even if by ignorance. And that scares me.
But I got her.
