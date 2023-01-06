I hate loading the dishwasher. For me, it is a puzzle of placement and a gamble of cleanliness when the deed is done. However, each time I endeavor to clean our dishes, there is a fever of sincerity in my inclinations; I strive to do a good job.
This attitude I would hope to impart to my students. Even though most students do not like to write, their efforts provide results. For example, I learned rather quickly that you do not put dishes face down in a dishwasher, but rather stand them vertically to get clean.
However, lately I have found that the idea of doing a good job is subjective and in some, even skewed.
Recently, I was the customer of a general store. It was about 7 o’clock in the evening and my wife and I needed some random item. As I pulled into a parking space in front of the store and proceeded to exit my vehicle, I noticed two employees standing outside smoking.
I walked into the store, graciously lit by halogen lights, and looked for my item. I wandered through the store freely, uninhibited by other customers or employees. At one point I danced down an aisle, happily singing “Let it Go” from Frozen. “No right, no wrong, no rules for me -I’m free!”
Finally, after a sobering text from my wife, I decided it was time to go and made my way to checkout. To my surprise, I found that there actually were other customers in the store. They were waiting at the registers.
To my left was a lady with a cart full of items using the self-checkout with a 2-year-old in tow. In front of me were two gentlemen who seemed slightly confused about what to do or where an employee was. I stood behind all of them with my single item close to my chest and wondered desperately how to get around them all. Then I remembered the two employees just outside the door.
My robot brain told me to stand in line like a good citizen. However, I think it was more curiosity that held me there. Moments crept by in the employee-free store. Finally, the manager walks in. She was one of the employees outside smoking.
I thought she would rush to wait on us, but to my amazement, she blows past us and says, “She’ll be with you in a minute.” I was slightly amazed. Honestly.
However, she was correct, her subordinate leisurely came in after her. The young woman walked in slowly while apathetically looking at her cell phone. I could smell the perfume of nicotine as she crooned by me without looking up. She was completely engaged with her phone, which I don’t think I could ever afford, and took a whole 60 seconds to make her way behind the register.
By this time, the mother with the cart full of random items had finished checking out at the self-checkout. So, I slowly walked over while still watching this amazing display of apathetic customer service.
In regard to the two men in front of me, the employee did not say a word or even look at them. It was as if they were guilty because they were customers in the store, and she would not acknowledge them. I stood to the side and paid for my one item, listening to the voice from the self-checkout machine say thank you and marveling at its emotion in contrast to the human behind the register.
Now, let me say here, I am not against a cigarette break. I have taken a few myself back in the day, except we called them, well, breaks. But if only two are manning the ship, logic would dictate one stay on the deck. and even then, beyond the metaphor, if customers are about the store, it would seem the break might end. It would seem.
This observation is just one of many (twenty-four). It took me back to when I was sitting in one of my favorite restaurants and the waitress told me I couldn’t have a salad because the person who cuts the lettuce wasn’t in yet.
And while I also acknowledge the greatness in customer service out there, it seems that something lazy and sad is growing, this sense of entitlement and resentment without performance or dedication, and I don’t think it always has to do with the lack of workers. I can’t help but wonder how these apathetic employees (and sadly managers) would load a dishwasher.
As far as a solution, I wouldn’t assume to know, but I have learned that instead of getting angry, it is interesting to watch the audacity unfold. It is a surprising show full of interesting characters.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.