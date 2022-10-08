The other day, our homeroom classes were required to watch an inspirational video. The articulate speaker said a couple of things that stood out to me, one of which was, “belief and exposure” are two of the most powerful things that can happen to an individual. I agree.
In life, one has to believe in one’s self and others, even something greater than themselves. As well, exposure helps an individual grow. Also, exposure and experience can enlighten and inspire, even make people more empathetic and caring.
Reflectively, several years ago, I found out that a young woman in my Creative Writing Class could sing and play the guitar, and she often performed on a large scale. I asked her if she would be willing to sing for the class, and we could write about the experience. She agreed.
I remember how I felt in that class all those years ago as she sang her songs. I felt like the classroom was too small, and my metaphorical ship became a dingy next to the enormity of her talent. I remember wishing other teachers were in the room, other classes, so they could also enjoy this great treat.
As opportunity and exposure go hand in hand, the other day I had the chance to ask this same young lady to sing again for my Creative Writing Class.
Recently, Sydney Adams was selected as the 2022 Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Artist in Residence. The young woman that sat in my small classroom seven years ago graced our presence once again with her talent. However, this time we used the auditorium, and I invited as many people as she would allow.
As my class filed into the large hall, they took their place in the center seats. Sydney stood against the stage, her acoustic guitar case laying open and near, like a supporting friend. Her recent accolades and fame had not diminished the sincerity in the student I used to know. Even the kids in the audience commented on her genuineness later in their writing.
After a clumsy introduction by me, she addressed the classes and faculty with the familiarity of a former student of Corbin High School. She talked about her song writing and style and even made a few jokes. I sat behind the classes and looked over to see my principal sitting just to the left of me and hoped to a great extent that this would count as an observation.
Then she began to sing. I forgot how taken aback I was by the power of her voice. It was just her and her guitar on the stage. No microphone. But her voice carried through that hall like a binding ribbon and we all felt it. Her words rose and fell with emotion as she strummed her guitar, matching the tone and rhythm of her voice.
She performed three original songs, and her last was my favorite. It was a dark interlude as she strummed her guitar in those low chords. Then she embarked on a rather tragic narrative and we all followed, a little woke by the change of tone, but still intrigued and delighted.
One student wrote, “Even though it (the song) was pretty, it was odd and a bit eerie. It reminded me of the song ‘Hotel California’ and how it starts out slow and it gives you that feeling you can’t quite place.”
Another student wrote, “Almost every lyric in this song had some form of figurative language in it, further proving how expansive and impressive her creativity was.”
It was a remarkable mini-concert and I felt privileged to witness it. As we all filed out, back to the classroom to write about our aesthetic exposure, I went to the stage to thank her. As I said the words, I felt like it wasn’t enough. My students were given the opportunity of this experience and I was extremely grateful.
As mentioned, exposure can help an individual grow, and experience can enlighten and inspire, and indeed we were.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
