“...But as for me, I am tormented with an everlasting itch for things remote. I love to sail forbidden seas, and land on barbarous coasts.” —Ishmael
“But as for me, before I begin the adventure and land on that barbarous coast that is the classroom in the sea that is our school — I must attend meetings.” —Mr. Theodore
Well, it’s over. Summer is officially over.
Today was the first day of teacher professional development (teacher training). Yes, every year, every teacher is subject to what amounts to about two weeks of teacher training and orientation before school inevitably starts.
Among other things, it is a rigorous exercise in governmental revelations and educational abbreviations (I forgot what PLT stands for). The abbreviations and regulations change every few years, but I guess that’s part of the training. As far as abbreviations in our PDs, I guess the KDE feels the SPED and GE needs a fast way to communicate ST relationships and learning so the CBA needs less of an RTI in the future. Personally, I think it all depends on the SES.
This year, however... during the training, I sat by Mr. Steely, a stark interloper into the truth of education. More than once, I was listening to the dire explanation of some educational truth in one ear and in the other was listening to Mr. Steely’s avid explanation of why Einstein had bad hygiene.
Indeed, as the training day continued, so did the fun. I was educated quite proficiently in how to write a Learning Target while wondering profusely if the “Redhound” dog in the school picture is really a Basset hound. Mr. Steely strikes again.
As the training went on, we were asked to write down a place that makes us happy, a prelude to what I thought was the idea of a safe classroom, a comfortable environment to learn. Honestly, I thought about this spot, where the keys put the words into this editorial, but then ended with, “Anywhere my granddaughter is.”
It was an interesting question, and I was surprised when Mr. Steely said, “Idaho.” I hate (dislike strongly) Idaho. And I whispered as much to him as our articulate speaker walked past us.
My wife and I drove through Idaho on our way to Oregon. The roads were long and desolate, and with four kids that means a lot.
We shot through the middle of the state and almost ran out of gas once. There were actual signs that said, “Last Chance to get gas for 100 miles.”
By the end of the road that we were on, we were praying for a McDonalds.
Yet, as the meeting went on and we were given explanations of why the new standards are important, Mr. Steely showed me this town in the upper part of Idaho.
Part of the town rests on a lake. It’s called Pend Orielle and I imagined it to be like an American Venice.
As I wrote out what I thought was an appropriate answer to the question posed by our Teacher-Leader (TL or Teader), I contemplated visiting this Idaho lake when I visited my father again.
Consequently, I was impassioned about something I found at first unpleasant.
Connectively, I love teaching. However, I have a lot of personal development (PD) training to go through, and after a substantial number of years, I keep saying, “Just put me in the classroom.”
On another level, I understand the need for training (to an extent). Plus, we have some passionate trainers. This is important.
And then the peculiar Mr. Steely let slip one more knell of knowledge.
He quoted: “If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
