Bing Crosby once said, “…You can’t learn anything by talking.” However, not talking amongst a group of teenagers is almost impossible. Well, imagine over 200 teenagers sitting in the same auditorium for well over an hour and not saying a word. If Mr. Crosby were there, and he looked out upon such an attentive audience, he would have said, “It’s a miracle!”
Thursday of last week, Corbin High School students and faculty were invited to attend the Christmas play “White Christmas,” directed by our talented Drama teacher, Mrs. Hibbard, accompanied by our gifted choir director, Candy Jones. The play was indeed miraculous. I do not say that lightly, and regret that I write these words after the play has concluded. Sadly, if you did not get a chance to see the play, don’t miss the next one. Our Drama department puts on a performance that will match any professional act you might see.
Thursday in class, after reading some “Macbeth” and studying a little grammar regarding “seen and saw,” my class filed into the high school’s Redhound Theater around 10:30. There was the usual banter and bustle as kids, glad to be out of class, found their seats. My class was fortuitously seated in the center row, midway up. I don’t think we could have asked for better seats.
I settled into my cushiony chair and watched as the lights went out and the curtains were pulled back. Honestly, as the show began, I did not know what to expect, but I was immediately transported to a place of nostalgia.
The setting of the movie, I’m guessing, was the 50s. The reminiscence came not from being alive in the 50s (which I was not) rather from watching old movies with my wife; those sometimes corny, techno-color films with quotes like “Don’t you think we ought to kiss or something?” from Judy Haynes. Or when Phil Davis says, “How can a guy that ugly have the nerve to have sisters?” -Reminds me of my brother.
I would never choose to watch those old films, but after a few moments, (and the fact that I did not have a choice), I couldn’t help but be taken in by the nature of them, the innocence. After they were over and those credits slowly slid up the screen, I was always glad I watched them.
In comparison, as I sat there in the dark of the theater, I watched as a couple of Joes (G.I. Joes) came dancing across the stage in their army fatigues and Santa hats, singing and smiling. Their rapport and demeanor were so accurate to their part that they did not look like high school students. In fact, the young man who played Bob Wallace, Andrew Collins, donned the role with such accuracy that I was more fascinated with his ability than the story. His character conflict with Betty, beautifully portrayed by the graceful Libby Phipps, was the heart of the story.
Then there was the character Phil Davis, played by Josh Edwards. My hats off to Mrs. Hibbard for her casting ability. Josh was in my class last year. Even then I was impressed with his character and ambition, not to mention his charismatic personality. He was a perfect fit for the part. and I must say, the highlight of the play for me was the dance that he and Bailyn Scent performed. Of course, on stage it was Phil and Judy.
When they danced, I rose slightly in my seat, and watched in amazement as two high school students performed for their peers and mentors with such elegance that I hit the student next to me and said, “That’s amazing.” Indeed, their choreographed steps carried them across stage with a practiced grace that put me in awe.
In fact, the whole cast did a wonderful job, and I watched with admiration as familiar faces I had observed in class and passed in the hall became a part of a remarkable accomplishment.
I always wonder when I watch the plays where those amazing students will aspire to be one day. I see so much ambition and talent that I am humbled. Our school and town are lucky to have such a program!
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
