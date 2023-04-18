Friday, as evening found its twilight, my wife and I took our 3-year-old granddaughter to the high school for a surprise. While she didn’t know what the surprise was, she unabashedly exclaimed that she was “So excited!” We entered through the back entrance of the school, and one could definitely feel an air of excitement as people bustled here and there making their way to the entrance of the Redhound Theatre.
We found some aisle seats in an already crowded auditorium, and my wife and I explained to our granddaughter that we were there to watch the play The Little Mermaid. Her gaze went from us to the large curtain on the stage, and she waited with abandoned restraint for the play to start. It was a hard 15 minutes for Grandma and Grandpa. But then the play began, and it was worth it.
I have said it before: I am always amazed at the level of performance from Corbin High School’s drama students. Each show gives me another level of respect for their abilities. Acting is only one of the duties Corbin’s drama students perform on stage. They dance in choreographed sequence, they sing in a myriad of scenes, and they take on the role and voice of their characters with talented grace.
For example, Jonah Humfleet’s portrayal of the character Scuttle, the laid-back seagull and self-proclaimed expert on human items, was a treat. His interpretation of the character’s persona and voice was remarkable and hilarious. Mr. Humfleet’s performance was reminiscent of Buddy Hackett’s original character as he squawked and danced about the stage. Indeed, he definitely brought back some memories of a character from my past.
However, this remarkable interpretation from the actors permeated through each character. Josh Edwards shined (literally) as Sebastian, taking on the red crab’s Jamaican-accent with ease. Bailyn Scent was bold and intimidating as Ursula sashaying across the stage, a venomous villain of great distinction. My granddaughter was mesmerized (I was a little scared).
Truly, with over 35 students involved, I cannot name them all. However, from Prince Eric to Flounder, the actors captivated the audience. That includes the technical support as the students even ran the technical booth.
And then there was Ariel, played by Libby Phipps. To act, sing, and dance in front of hundreds of people is beyond my comprehension. Phipps, a senior at Corbin High School, held the center stage with control and grace, gliding and singing through the imagined underwater world of The Little Mermaid and taking the audience with her. Indeed, when she wasn’t on stage, my granddaughter desperately looked for her and even asked, “Where is Ariel?”
Ultimately, our teachers, Rebecca Hibbard and Candy Jones, have created an incredible program at CHS. To her credit, Mrs. Hibbard made many of the wonderful props that graced the play’s setting. I know this, because every now and then she would pass me in the hall with the half-painted head of a sea monster or some other sea creature. “Good morning Mr. Theodore,” she would say, rushing in the direction of the theatre.
Overall, their faculties serve both the school and the community by bringing not only entertainment to our town, but culture and opportunity. I say opportunity, because to be involved in something so grand is remarkable for a student.
If you have not attended one of Redhound Theatre’s plays, I urge you to find the time. It makes for a wonderful evening.
