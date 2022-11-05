At Corbin High School, vaping is a common occurrence for some students, causing them to have limited performance due to getting in trouble or not focusing because “it helps with stress.” However, I call these vapes Depression Sticks. If kids continue to do it with no discipline, what will their future hold?
Kids are damaging their future. It is very scary how some parents are allowing their kids to vape and buying it for them. It is killing lungs of all ages. Parents who smoke are not the best influences for their kids. Some students are bringing vapes into school and many are getting away with vaping and offering it to other students. With teenagers who vape and do sports, it’s hurting their body.
Secondly, focusing is very important for school and grades. However, vaping is all that some teenagers are focusing on. Grades are getting worse and worse causing them more trouble and work. Teenagers think these depression sticks are helping with anxiety or stress and are using it as a coping mechanism. Instead, these depression sticks are making things worse. It’s hurting their performance with activities, especially sports. It’s affecting their breathing, causing hyperventilation. Smoking is a well known source of these problems, and it’s causing self-harm.
Thirdly, the addictive chemical in vaping and cigarettes is called nicotine. This addictive chemical is what is making kids run back into these stores to get more. I honestly fear there are no ID’s that get checked and some store owners are just giving them out because they are getting money and making profit. In Corbin, Kentucky, every road that a person turns on, has a vape store. If it’s misleading and they don’t want teens to have them, then vape stores shouldn’t sell to teenagers and ID them. They just want the money.
To conclude, vaping in teenagers makes it very difficult for them to comprehend any activities or school work. They are all just focused on their depression sticks. Parents who do it, are not being a role model for their kids for making them think that it’s okay. With no discipline, what will their future hold?
