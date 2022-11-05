One spring afternoon I was lying in bed pondering what to do for the day, as a teenager does on their spring break. However, I can’t just get up and go to the beach. I can’t drive either. So where can I get dropped off and still have different things to do rather than to go to one place? The downtown area of Corbin, Kentucky has been thriving as of late. The streets have begun to fill with restaurants, cafes, a record store, and even a pinball museum. It is now becoming the town’s desired place to spend their Saturday nights.
A few short years ago, a drive down Main Street would incur a sense of the mundane. The store fronts were dead or dying, dead plants hanging from dull brick buildings, and empty parking lots. In my childhood years, my family would often drive through Downtown Corbin. Not thinking anything of it at a young age, I now know why I had never been there. The downtown world was an unexplored place in such a small town, when bigger cities had already made it a part of their lives and their culture. I had dreamed of going to cities that had a visible sense of community. For example, downtown Nashville is very established, as it’s a big city. Corbin may not have as much as they do, but we have a population that comes together and makes what we do have special.
Corbin has recently offered new attractions for various age groups. Some of these being The Geeta Patel Splash Pad, a volleyball court, and Tomahawks ax-throwing. Riding through Main Street on hot summer days often consists of children playing with their brothers and sisters on the Splash Pad and making memories that they will remember forever. At night, families play a small game of volleyball after cooling off with a sweet treat of Sweeties ice cream.
To see a dreary environment grow into a thriving community space showed me it’s really not how large the city is, but the people willing to invest in it. They build these businesses from the ground up that give our area a hometown staple.
