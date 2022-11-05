In the 21st century of ever evolving technological advances one can have essentially any consumer good at the doorstep overnight. Thanks to companies like Amazon this usually only ever benefits the corporations that have huge monopolies over the transfer of goods. Convenience and capitalism are being supported more than ever. In the overly gentrified America, culture is diminished, the local economy is lacking, and local jobs are being taken away. One should attempt to support small businesses when possible.
The customs and achievements that are representative of the culture within a local area are not possible without small businesses. Hole in the wall restaurants where food is held as sacred, are becoming harder to find. The value and meaning behind locally owned businesses such as these add the culture to a community which gives it unique values that can make the experience more unique and personal.
Local economy is not supported without small businesses. With small businesses scattered across town it provides more money going towards the families that own them, the families then use the money which starts the circulation through town which helps the local economy. If one were to buy stuff from Amazon, or bigger monopolies it puts the money into their hands and doesn’t help the local economy.
Local jobs are harder to find when corporations take over the scene in small towns. The machinery used in these establishments make it harder for those around to find jobs. Machinery today is taking over the jobs of people who used to do it back in the day, with smaller businesses that usually don’t have heavy machinery, they need help from local people.
The convenience of online shopping makes it appealing to not utilize small businesses, but it is detrimental to do so when possible. Online shopping can be more cost efficient and convenient, but there are many downfalls to the area when doing so that outweigh these advantages of online shopping.
Overall, it is important to be mindful in the decision making it takes to be a consumer in today’s world. Consumerism and capitalism shouldn’t be the defining characteristics of towns today, but rather culture and community. In a society that is crumbling, where the common threads that unite mankind have been severed by industry and internet, becoming part of the solution begins with support of local businesses and buying local.
