The small town of Corbin, Kentucky is known for a couple of good attractions that will leave people wanting to come visit again. We have the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and also have Cumberland Falls, where visitors can experience the moonbow. Consequently, the moon bow can only be viewed in two places in America, Corbin, Kentucky and Yosemite National Park in California. Although those are two special things about this town, there really isn’t a lot more than that. The bad thing about Corbin is that the citizens don’t have enough to do.
A lot of Corbin´s youth are struggling to find activities. There are not a lot of public spaces where everyone can go to have a good time other than the pubs on main street. But even at that, the pubs are the most public on the weekends. Not everyone likes to sit at a pub. Some people like to enjoy their time in other ways.
I remember growing up and my parents telling me there would be a lot of people that would cruise at the tri-county shopping center. They would go there on a Friday night and people would cruise for hours. Corbin used to have a bowling alley too. But they shut down and turned it into a Grace Health location. We have Gerry’s roller rink, but they are only open on the weekends. Other than that, we really don’t have a whole lot.
Corbin also has a lot of Grace Health locations. We have a main hospital outpost and a good handful of other Grace Health locations and walk in clinics. The amount of doctors in this town is way too excessive. Some people that seek more enjoyment and things to do, often travel away from Corbin. They will go to Fayette mall in Lexington, or they will go to Gatlinburg Tennessee. But a lot of citizens in Corbin go to the beach during the summer. Corbin seems bland. Like it is in need of change. More public places other than bars and a roller rink. More fun places to go and see that would unite the community and make everyone enjoy living in Corbin.
All things considered, Corbin can be a fun place to visit every once in a while, but for the citizens that live in Corbin that have seen all the sights to see, it can be looked at as bland. This town has so much potential to grow and expand into a greater, more alive community. The future for Corbin can be as big and bright as we want it to be. The opportunity is in our hands.
