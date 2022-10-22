The Lumineers sang, “Take all of your savings out, ‘Cause if we don’t leave this town. We might never make it out.” As the days go on in our little treasured town we call home, the more problems I have seen come to surface. Most of the youth are desperate for something fun to do in Corbin. The community and environment are pretty promising to settle down and start a family, but there are some imperfections along the way.
Firstly, there really is not that much to do around here for the youth or for really anyone. Well, I’ll be honest, it is BORING, nothing to do, nowhere to do it. In fact, some people turn to drug use to fill that empty passing time. That is one of the biggest problems that we have as a whole.
Secondly, when people use whatever substance they use the mind isn’t at its fullest so they aren’t aware of what could potentially happen. A lot of times when drugs are in use, people get violent and they want to fight. It’s not them wanting to fight, it’s the drugs taking over their mind. From my experience, I can tell you that it’s not a pretty sight. The other night cops were on my street due to a physical abuse incident that had just taken place.
On the other hand, if the city had a more recreational structure everything would run more smoothly. People would be out together on certain days, we would have activities that the whole town would want to participate in. When we had the city pool, families and friends got together on a hot day and went to chill by the water. Now, we don’t have the city pool and the community got stripped away of it along with the bowling alley. The more doctors offices and dollar stores that are added the less hope you should have for the community to be better. We are bored with the town and most of us want new activities to partake in. I know this is an old spirited town, but we need new fun things to do, not the same old stuff.
In conclusion, this beloved town is getting sad due to the outpouring cry of boredom. If we could make this feel like a sanctuary instead of a never-ending abyss that would be a miracle. Being said, most feel as though the town needs something to brighten the community’s spirit and keep our minds busy with the right distractions instead of the wrong. With how it is going right now, the town as a whole needs help. If Corbin doesn’t get it right soon, it might be too late.
