Over the past few years there have been many debates on if nuclear energy is good or not and if we should replace other energy options with nuclear energy. Do you think that nuclear energy should be the next main energy source for the future? There are many people that have skewed perspectives on the matter because of the political view that they have on it. But over the other energy sources like fossil fuels, solar, wind, and hydro, nuclear power is the best due to the cleanliness and maintenance.
Some things that make nuclear energy a clean source of electricity is that it has a 0% carbon dioxide footprint. There is nothing that gets burned during the process of making the energy. So because of this, no carbon dioxide is being made. The only fumes that are being emitted by nuclear power plants is clean steam that is made from the boiling of water from the heat of the radioactive material.
Another thing that makes nuclear energy a great future energy is how safe of an energy source it is. Although there are a few cases of nuclear meltdowns, such as Fukushima and Chernobyl, those cases had many different things go wrong due to inexperienced scientists and a bad facility. If a nuclear plant is managed well and is in a good facility, the chances of a meltdown is slim to none. When a nuclear plant runs right it can produce clean energy for over two years without any maintenance and inspections on the reactor.
Lastly, one of the best things about nuclear energy is it is the most reliable source of energy that we have today. Most other sources of energy are reliable on the source each day. For example, with coal and natural gasses, it is all reliable on the coal and gas and when you don’t have any or are short on it, you can only burn so much which will then make not as much power. Same with wind turbines and needing to have wind, and solar needing to have sun. Each of those sources need to have to rely on something each day, where nuclear energy can run for over two years with the same material, all that is changed out is the cooling water in the reactor.
All in all, nuclear energy should be the new energy source of the future due to its reliability and safety, and if we research and develop better and new technology for the evolution of nuclear energy then it will get better and better.
