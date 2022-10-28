There are many forms of power that exist throughout the world, but few can compete with the abilities of hydrogen. The world faces many difficulties as the result of emissions from our machines, there simply is no way around it, or is there? A new field of power has been growing outside of the public spotlight, one that is capable of solving multiple problems humanity faces all at once. Hydrogen engines possess massive amounts of power with little maintenance while releasing nothing but water vapor as emissions.
Firstly, have you ever woken up and felt like today was a good day, only to go outside and see the gas prices? Many of us have felt the sting of rising fuel prices and most likely cannot bother to afford a $30,000 electric car that will die within the next three years. But there is a light on the horizon: hydrogen engines. For one, they require no oil and are not subject to annual smog checks that can burn up valuable time and resources. Arguably, their biggest bonus may be the mpg these vehicles can achieve: with some reaching over 70 miles on a single gallon of hydrogen.
Secondly, their impact on the environment is almost nonexistent; while both combustion and electric vehicles, along with their stations, emit harmful fumes that hurt both the environment and people, hydrogen engines give off no negative emissions and only release water vapor as fumes. Even the pumps where hydrogen cars are filled can run on the same power source, making them even more efficient. Consumers may also choose the addition of solar panels, which may prolong a vehicle’s battery life to multiple years of usage.
On one final note, the pricing of Hydrogen vehicles. Hydrogen-powered vehicles are not much more expensive than any new gas cars and are significantly cheaper than electric cars. According to current statistics, the pricing of hydrogen vehicles spans from $20,000-$50,000 for the best quality and insurance. The final piece that makes hydrogen vehicles so worthwhile is the cost of repair. While electric vehicle repairs have a cost equivalent to multiple computer rigs, Hydrogen vehicles are able to run on more simplistic systems that allow for fewer chances of mechanical failure and digital crashes.
To wrap up, if you were to take a walk around Corbin and survey the local population, chances are that most people will have never heard of hydrogen engines or their potential. The purpose of this editorial is to bring them out into the public’s view and show their respective benefits. While it will not save the world to switch to a hydrogen powered car, it’s a small step, and a small step is all it takes to make a difference. It is up to you, the consumer, to affect how the market changes and grows; in other words, we are the ones who decide what becomes next gen, and we have the power to make that next gen hydrogen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.