Mental health is a serious issue in today’s society. Whether it be the stress to be perfect, the stress to have straight A’s, or the stress to look like all those pretty and handsome people we all envy so harshly. In today’s world, while mental health is more talked about, it still does not have enough attention brought to it.
Firstly, the CDC has said multiple times that the reason adolescents typically struggle with mental health related issues is because at that age is when signs and symptoms start to show up. The CDC has also said that while physical health is most important, mental health is second to that. Most people my age are too afraid to speak up about their feelings for fear of it being seen as an “excuse” or a “reason” why they’re not good enough in the eyes of society. This is extremely harmful to youthful, complicated minds. Most, accuse the mentally ill of being lazy and seeking attention. We have to break this stereotype. One of the scariest things is being completely trapped inside your own head, left to battle your own disturbing, intrusive thoughts. We do not under any circumstances need to tell people this. You never know what is going to push someone over the edge, whether it’s a total nervous breakdown, or something so much worse.
Secondly, it is clear that while schools do have a mandatory suicide prevention lecture, it’s typically just a short video explaining the signs and symptoms to look out for. While this is helpful, not everything gets brought into light. A lot of people don’t know or don’t talk about everything that comes with mental health struggles. There is a common misconception that everyone who is labeled as “mentally ill” wants to commit suicide. This is simply not true. Sometimes it can be darker than that or simply just needing to hear that it’s all going to be okay. That you and your feelings, no matter how irrational, are valid and true to you. There is also this conception that these people are simply too sensitive, or need “tough love.” This is simply not true and most often makes it worse.
Thus, more awareness needs to be brought to the struggles of mental health. People should feel secure and safe enough to ask for help when struggling. Mental health plagues many, and needs to be the topic of more discussions. If you or someone you know is struggling, please don’t hesitate to reach out to someone you trust, or google a helpline number. We all have to stand together as one community to uplift those who are struggling in a loving and encouraging way.
