America needs to stay with combustion engine cars. Some people feel safer knowing their car is being powered by an engine instead of a big battery. Combustion cars also have better handling than the normal hybrids. The push for Hybrids in America needs to be put to an end.
For one, a transition from a Gas/Diesel powered vehicle to a hybrid can be extremely expensive to the minimum wage American. A hybrid vehicle can be found more expensive than a car that is being powered by the conventional gasoline engine. According to the website “Edmunds” the cheapest hybrid starts around $20,000, while the top of the line luxury models cost more than $100,000.
Hybrids are also known to have poor handling. This could be extremely dangerous for the inexperienced driver that is just now getting behind the wheel and is learning how to drive. The reason for that is, hybrids can add on a lot more weight than the conventional car which leads to less driving range from all of the extra weight it is packing. This led to car manufacturers making smaller engines and batteries to cut down on weight. As a result this leads to reduced power for the vehicle and support in the body and suspension.
To make things even better, maintenance costs are a lot more expensive than the combustion car. Not only are people having to go out and spend thousands for a new car, they are now having to pay more for maintenance on them. The drivetrain and combustion engine are designed to work together as one powerful unit. If any of these components start to experience failure, the other mechanisms may have difficulties functioning as well. Diagnostics could be critical and would have to be serviced by an experienced technician.
Hybrids are more harmful to the economy than people really think. Americans need to keep pushing for the future of gasoline powered cars. The economy must put an end to hybrids before they completely take over our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.